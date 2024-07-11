RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  11 Jul 2024 13:20 |  By RnMTeam

Amit Trivedi performs 'Namo Namo' at Ambani Pre-wedding celebrations

MUMBAI: Amit Trivedi, the renowned music composer and singer, delivered a live performance of his hit song 'Namo Namo' from the movie 'Kedarnath' at the Ambani family’s Shiv Shakti puja. This special event was part of the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, held on a Wednesday evening at their opulent residence, Antilia.

In an Instagram video, Amit Trivedi was seen on stage with his band, singing as Anant and Mukesh Ambani participated in the puja dedicated to Lord Shiva. Anant donned a striking blue kurta, while Mukesh opted for a classic white ensemble.

Another clip captured Anant and Radhika posing with a priest during their pre-wedding rituals, with Radhika looking radiant in a multi-colored lehenga. Earlier that day, Nita Ambani captivated social media with her heartfelt interaction with paparazzi at Anant and Radhika’s Mehndi ceremony. Adorned in a regal blue saree, she stepped outside Antilia to warmly greet the photographers.

Expressing her appreciation for their presence and coverage of the family’s celebrations, Nita said, “Itne dino se aap log aa rahe hai. It’s Shiv Shakti puja today. I’m going to send prasad for all of you,” in a video shared on Instagram.

The main wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to commence on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah or wedding ceremony, adhering to a dress code of Indian traditional attire. The following day, July 13, will feature the Shubh Aashirwad, with attendees expected to wear Indian formal outfits. The grand finale, the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception, will take place on July 14, where the dress code will be Indian chic. All these significant events will be hosted at the Jio World Centre in BKC.

Tags
Amit Trivedi Namo Namo Anant Ambani Radhika Merchant
Related news
 | 09 Jul 2024

Shehnaaz Gill thrilled as Justin Bieber performs live at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill was thrilled as her dream of witnessing international star Justin Bieber's live performance came true at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony.

read more
 | 04 Jul 2024

Justin Bieber arrives in Mumbai for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand wedding

MUMBAI: Pop sensation Justin Bieber has landed in Mumbai amidst a flurry of excitement and anticipation as he prepares to grace the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the scion of India's renowned Ambani family.

read more
 | 10 Jun 2024

Exploring the rhythms: Top music trends sweeping across India

MUMBAI: In the kaleidoscopic world of Indian music, where tradition meets modernity, a melodic revolution is underway. From the pulsating beats of Bollywood to the underground rap battles of Mumbai, India's music scene is a vibrant tapestry of diverse genres and trends.

read more
 | 28 May 2024

"I can't wait for everyone to hear and enjoy the music of Khalbali Records", says actor Skand Thakur

MUMBAI: Following his stellar performance in the acclaimed film Article 370 with Yami Gautam, actor Skand Thakur is set to enthrall audiences once again with his latest project, the eagerly anticipated show Khalbali Records.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2024

Top Music Composers winning hearts in India

MUMBAI: India boasts a rich tapestry of musical talent, and at its heart lie the music composers who craft the melodies that resonate with audiences across the nation. From soulful ballads to foot-tapping beats, these maestros have become synonymous with musical excellence.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube Music testing AI-Powered custom Radio feature

MUMBAI: YouTube Music is reportedly testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that allowread more

Shaping a sustainable future: TealFeel’s insights on Conscious Travel and Music Festivals

MUMBAI: In recent years, the surge in Indian travelers attending global music festivals has brougread more

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

IPRS Champions Copyright Management at WIPO Mentorship Programme in Bangladesh Advocates for Strong Copyright Management and Creator Rights in the region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Bacardi India announces Radhika Tomar as Director of Human Resources India (INDSEA)

MUMBAI:  Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more

top# 5 articles

1
Lee Brice releases Rowdy music video with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters for Summer hit “Drinkin’ Buddies” exclusively with PEOPLE.com

MUMBAI: Multi-Platinum selling artist, Lee Brice, along with Nate Smith and Hailey Whitters have set the tone for the summer with their hit track, “...read more

2
XG announce highly-anticipated 2nd mini album! The first pre-release track, "SOMETHING AIN'T RIGHT" will be out on July 26th!

MUMBAI: On the 8th July, an image showing a beam of light between ocean, clouds and sun was posted to XG's social media, with a caption declaring...read more

3
Isha Malviya and Abhishek Malhan's fun Banter Lights Up Zor Ki Barsaat Hui Set

MUMBAI: Abhishek Malhan and Isha Malviya’s delightful off-screen banter has seamlessly translated onto the screen in Jubin Nautiyal’s upcoming...read more

4
Anand Raaj Anand's music, Adnan Ahmad's soulful voice and Ssamudra's lyrics come together to celebrate purest form of love with “ Na Mala Na Dua “

MUMBAI: Music proudly presents "Na mala Na Dua," a beautiful new song that celebrates the purest form of love. Sung by Adnan Ahmad, with music by...read more

5
Joe Jonas announces new solo single "Work It Out

MUMBAI: Joe Jonas is diving back into his solo music career. The 34-year-old Jonas Brothers star took to Instagram on Wednesday (July 10) to reveal...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games