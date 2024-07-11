Amit Trivedi performs 'Namo Namo' at Ambani Pre-wedding celebrations

MUMBAI: Amit Trivedi, the renowned music composer and singer, delivered a live performance of his hit song 'Namo Namo' from the movie 'Kedarnath' at the Ambani family’s Shiv Shakti puja. This special event was part of the pre-wedding celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, held on a Wednesday evening at their opulent residence, Antilia.

In an Instagram video, Amit Trivedi was seen on stage with his band, singing as Anant and Mukesh Ambani participated in the puja dedicated to Lord Shiva. Anant donned a striking blue kurta, while Mukesh opted for a classic white ensemble.

Another clip captured Anant and Radhika posing with a priest during their pre-wedding rituals, with Radhika looking radiant in a multi-colored lehenga. Earlier that day, Nita Ambani captivated social media with her heartfelt interaction with paparazzi at Anant and Radhika’s Mehndi ceremony. Adorned in a regal blue saree, she stepped outside Antilia to warmly greet the photographers.

Expressing her appreciation for their presence and coverage of the family’s celebrations, Nita said, “Itne dino se aap log aa rahe hai. It’s Shiv Shakti puja today. I’m going to send prasad for all of you,” in a video shared on Instagram.

The main wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to commence on July 12 with the Shubh Vivah or wedding ceremony, adhering to a dress code of Indian traditional attire. The following day, July 13, will feature the Shubh Aashirwad, with attendees expected to wear Indian formal outfits. The grand finale, the Mangal Utsav or wedding reception, will take place on July 14, where the dress code will be Indian chic. All these significant events will be hosted at the Jio World Centre in BKC.