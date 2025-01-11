The 7th Edition of Asia’s Biggest Bollywood Music Festival announced: YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 to be held in Gurugram and Mumbai this year

MUMBAI: Prepare for a transformative sensory experience. The world’s foremost and Asia’s largest Bollywood music festival, Bollywood Music Project (BMP), is set to redefine the live event and IP landscape with its highly anticipated seventh edition – YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025. YES BANK, the 6th largest private sector bank in India, is the title sponsor for the 2025 edition of Bollywood Music Project.

This year, YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025, a collaborative venture between EVA Live and TM Ventures Pvt. Ltd., will dramatically expand its on-ground presence, covering two of India's most vibrant cultural hubs - Gurugram and Mumbai. Under the evocative theme and tagline, ‘All The Feels, All The Hits’, YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 will deliver a meticulously curated four-day live extravaganza featuring over 100 artists across 15 genres and 2 stages, offering more than 32 hours of unmatched music and dance experience to an anticipated audience of over 1,00,000 across both cities.

This 2025 extravaganza will ignite Gurugram's Backyard Sports Club on 21st - 22nd February, 2025, before electrifying Mumbai's Jio Garden, BKC on 15th - 16th March, 2025. Since its inception, BMP has attracted over 6,00,000 attendees and over 100 million digital impressions, showcasing the talent of over 200 prominent names from the Indian film-music fraternity, a feat singlehandedly achieved by BMP within the South Asian festival landscape.

The festival upholds a brilliant legacy of over 250 artists, including names such as Amit Trivedi, Arijit Singh, Benny Dayal, DIVINE, Sunidhi Chauhan, Vishal Shekhar, Raftaar, Neha Bhasin, Shilpa Rao, Jonita Gandhi, Badshah, Farhan Akhtar, Nucleya, Javed Ali, Sukhwinder Singh and Ajay Atul who have showcased at previous editions.

YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 moved beyond just a celebration of musical talent; it is set to be a cultural event that connects with people of all generations through the emotions and diversity of Bollywood music. The festival’s tagline, ‘All The Feels, All The Hits’, reflects this new vision. ‘All The Feels’ taps into the emotional power of Bollywood music, capturing a wide range of human experiences – from joy to sorrow, love to nostalgia. This makes the festival not just about entertainment but an exploration of Bollywood’s emotional depth.

Paired with ‘All The Hits’, it promises a lineup of well- known artists performing chart topper favorite Bollywood songs, ensuring a dynamic and exciting musical experience. The combination of emotional connection and top-tier music aims to create an unforgettable festival that offers something for everyone.

Mr. Deepak Choudhary, Founder, EVA Live states, “YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 is set to redefine the Asian music festival experience. This seventh edition marks a significant expansion, taking the festival to two iconic cities with an even larger and more diverse lineup of artists. Our meticulous curation, extending from the performers to the immersive venue design, ensures an unforgettable multi-sensory journey through the heart of Bollywood's emotional landscape. This ambitious undertaking solidifies BMP's position as a leading force in the Asian music festival scene."

Mr. Alaap Gosher, Co-Founder, TM Ventures Pvt. Ltd. states, “YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 is dedicated to creating an incredible musical experience for entertainment lovers. This year, we’ve brought together a fantastic lineup of artists from diverse genres, including Sufi, Qawali, Punjabi, Indian pop/Bollywood pop, and Hip hop. Each performance is designed to add something special to the festival, making it exciting and emotionally engaging. After six successful years, we’re raising the bar again, celebrating India’s vibrant entertainment industry with fresh and innovative ideas."

Mr. Nipun Kaushal, Chief Marketing Officer and Head - CSR, YES BANK states, “YES BANK is delighted to partner with Bollywood Music Project, a festival that aligns perfectly with our ethos of staying connected to current trends and delivering exceptional experiences to our customers. As a young, dynamic bank, we understand the diverse aspirations of our customers and take pride in offering exclusive access and benefits that enhance their lifestyle.

The theme of YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 - ‘All The Feels, All The Hits’ - resonates with our brand’s ethos ‘Life Ko Banao Rich’ as we believe in creating moments of joy while seamlessly taking care of our customers’ banking needs. With over 100 artists performing across Gurugram and Mumbai, this iconic celebration of Bollywood music offers a unique opportunity to connect, celebrate, and create unforgettable memories. Join us as we continue to deliver customer delight and bring your aspirations to life.”

Mr. Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan states, "We are delighted to collaborate with YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 for the second consecutive year, reaffirming our dedication to celebrating India's rich cultural and musical heritage. Magic Moments Music Studio has consistently been at the forefront of promoting music and connecting with young audiences, making it a perfect partner for this iconic festival. Together, we aim to amplify the festival’s immersive experience, creating moments that truly resonate with audiences. This partnership brings together two vibrant brands with a shared passion for innovation and excellence, promising an unforgettable celebration of music, emotions, and creativity.” Beyond the live performances, YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025 will feature an array of exclusive partner brand activations, curated food and beverage courts, interactive art installations, a flea market, and dedicated adventure and experiential zones, designed to elevate the holistic attendee experience.

YES BANK, as the title sponsor for the event, proudly aligns its commitment to enriching customer experiences and fostering India's vibrant cultural landscape. There will be an exclusive pre-sale window for YES BANK Visa Debit and Credit Card holders offering a 15% discount from 12 PM on January 13, 2025 to 12 PM on January 15, 2025. General sales will go live at 2 PM on January 15, 2025. District by Zomato will be the official ticketing partner for the YES BANK Bollywood Music Project 2025, powered by Magic Moments Music Studios.