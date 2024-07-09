OffSet Education presents a Vocal Workshop with Vasundhara Vee this July!

MUMBAI: OffSet Education is proud to present a vocal workshop with none other than vocal extraordinaire Vasundhara Vee on Sunday, 28th July 2024 at the INT - Aditya Birla Centre for Performing Arts, Mumbai.

We often look at singing from the perspective of the singer - trying a hundred ways to master range and dynamics and inflections in order to sound professional. Theories have been made and taught for centuries in voice classrooms. The internet is now adding to the fad of vocal exercise shopping, with results being only hit and miss. This workshop is geared to understanding the hard facts presented by the body itself. The session will put every theory to the test and understand whether the body says yes or no. Vasundhara’s years of experience in vocal physiology and training gives her an edge, teamed with her ability to diagnose blockades that singers and vocalists may face.

OffSet Education has been conducting workshops with different music educators for the past couple of years. While music education continues to spread beyond popular curriculum and music schools, OffSet continues to present some of the best educators in their respective fields through these special sessions.

Workshop Details:

Date: 28th July 2024 (Sunday)

Time: 3PM - 6PM IST

Fee: INR 3500

Registration: https://forms.office.com/r/m6Fd1R3Cje

Venue: INT - Aditya Birla Centre for Performing Arts, Dadi Seth Road, Babulnath, Grant Road (W), Malabar Hill, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400007

https://maps.app.goo.gl/buALQozvz29sbufy5