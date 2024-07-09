Anand Raaj Anand's music, Adnan Ahmad's soulful voice and Ssamudra's lyrics come together to celebrate purest form of love with “ Na Mala Na Dua “

MUMBAI: Music proudly presents "Na mala Na Dua," a beautiful new song that celebrates the purest form of love. Sung by Adnan Ahmad, with music by Anand Raaj Anand and lyrics by Ssamudra, this song is sure to touch your heart.

"Na mala Na Dua” celebrates divine love. It's a heartfelt expression that someone's mere presence is also love. It celebrates the feeling of being grateful for having a person in one's life. It's a celebration of love, in its most innocent form. It goes beyond romantic gestures, celebrating the simple yet profound truth that mere presence can be an act of love itself. The song weaves a tapestry of gratitude, acknowledging the incredible journey from that very first encounter to the countless shared experiences that have shaped our lives. ‘Na Mala Na Dua' is a poignant reminder that love doesn't always need grand declarations, but rather dwells in the quiet moments of shared laughter, understanding glances, and the unwavering support that binds two souls together.

Song Link: https://open.spotify.com/track/3ETAc2hEUs4ROKFSqlRl7w?si=LFZiizvoSnu4UkezqsCcMA

Adnan Ahmad, the singer of "Na mala Na Dua," shares his excitement "This song is incredibly special to me. It perfectly captures the essence of divine love and gratitude. I poured my heart into this beautiful song, and I hope it touches listeners with the same joy and passion I felt while singing it."

Music Director Anand Raaj Anand reflects on the creation of the song "Working on 'Na mala Na Dua' was a magical experience. The melody and lyrics came together beautifully to create a song that celebrates true love. I am thrilled to share this piece of music with the world, and I hope it touches hearts everywhere."

Garishma Gandhi, Head of Marketing & Strategies from II Music, expresses her enthusiasm "At ii Music, we are deeply committed to harnessing the transformative power of artistry. We believe in using music to weave a vibrant tapestry of human emotions, to connect hearts and inspire minds. ''Na Mala Na Dua' embodies this philosophy perfectly. It's a love ballad that transcends the boundaries of time, genre, and age, a musical masterpiece destined to captivate hearts across generations.

"Na mala Na Dua" will be available on all major streaming platforms from July 9, 2024.