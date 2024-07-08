RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  08 Jul 2024 18:06 |  By RnMTeam

Abhijit Vaghani unveils Poignant music video 'MANZOOR' celebrating resilience and love

MUMBAI: Celebrated Music Producer-Director, Composer-Singer and Background Score Director 'Abhijit Vaghani' released his single 'MANZOOR'. Sung-Composed and Directed by Abhijit, this Independent release explores themes of resilience, unwavering faith, and the spiritual connection of true love.

The lyrics are beautifully penned by Bhrigu Parashar, and the Music Video co- Directed by Vaghani and Sumit Baruah, features the stunning Actress Aditi Negi.

'MANZOOR', tells the poignant story of a terminally ill man who decides to spend his remaining days embracing life to the fullest. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Manali, the video follows his journey as he rides a bike, engages in adventurous activities like bungee jumping and trekking, and ultimately finds love. The narrative underscores the idea that the bond of true love is so powerful that it exceeds physical presence and can withstand any cosmic opposition.

With over 20 years of experience in the Indian music industry, he brings his versatile talents to this project."Creating 'MANZOOR' was an incredibly emotional and fulfilling experience," said Abhijit Vaghani. "The story is about living life with no regrets, cherishing every moment, and the eternal power of love. I hope it resonates with everyone who watches it," he adds

His previous single release ‘I Will Follow You’ this year in April 2024 stemmed from the boundless love a father holds for his daughter. Since Abhijit’s wishlist is to adopt a child, the video portrays the journey he yearns to embark upon, with the ending highlighting the beautiful moments of a father-daughter duo.

Abhijit Vaghani is known for his work on notable Bollywood films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bajirao Mastani, Sarbjit, Airlift, Hindi Medium, Kapoor & Sons, Jannat 2, Raabta, Golmaal, Jab We Met, Ki and Ka, Dishoom and many more. He is the brain behind 'T-Series MixTape' and 'MixTape Rewind' Seasons 1, 2 and 3.

Tags
Abhijit Vaghani Poignant music MANZOOR
Related news
 | 09 Jul 2024

Learn and appreciate Indian Classical Music: Classes for Children and Adults

MUMBAI: Shadaja is a comprehensive music training and appreciation program crafted by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space, designed to introduce children and adults to the magnificent world of Indian music.

read more
 | 09 Jul 2024

Anand Raaj Anand's music, Adnan Ahmad's soulful voice and Ssamudra's lyrics come together to celebrate purest form of love with “ Na Mala Na Dua “

MUMBAI: Music proudly presents "Na mala Na Dua," a beautiful new song that celebrates the purest form of love. Sung by Adnan Ahmad, with music by Anand Raaj Anand and lyrics by Ssamudra, this song is sure to touch your heart.

read more
 | 09 Jul 2024

OffSet Education presents a Vocal Workshop with Vasundhara Vee this July!

MUMBAI: OffSet Education is proud to present a vocal workshop with none other than vocal extraordinaire Vasundhara Vee on Sunday, 28th July 2024 at the INT - Aditya Birla Centre for Performing Arts, Mumbai.

read more
 | 08 Jul 2024

'Kill' hits a high note with release of Energetic Album"

MUMBAI: The highly anticipated action thriller "Kill" is set to release on July 5th, 2024. Building on the excitement generated by the success of the single "Kaawaa Kaawaa," the entire album has been released today and is already resonating with audiences.

read more
 | 08 Jul 2024

T-Series Presents Shen B's Siyappa EP: A Promise of Uniqueness and Enthrallment

MUMBAI: Multitalented rapper Shen B is set to make waves with the launch of his debut EP, Siyappa. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Siyappa promises an eclectic mix of tracks poised to become chartbusters.

read more

RnM Biz

Google tests new AI-Powered feature for YouTube Music: Custom Radio Stations based on user descriptions

MUMBAI: Google is reportedly testing a new AI-powered feature for YouTube Music, allowing users tread more

IPRS Champions Copyright Management at WIPO Mentorship Programme in Bangladesh Advocates for Strong Copyright Management and Creator Rights in the region

MUMBAI: The Indian Performing Right Society Ltd.read more

Bacardi India announces Radhika Tomar as Director of Human Resources India (INDSEA)

MUMBAI:  Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more

Popster introduces AI-Powered cover art and song remix features to boost artist collaboration and creativity

MUMBAI: As the competition among music streaming apps and creation tools intensifies, social musiread more

Create Music Group raises $165 mn investment round

MUMBAI: Create Music Group, a rapidly growing music and entertainment company, announced today a read more

top# 5 articles

1
Learn and appreciate Indian Classical Music: Classes for Children and Adults

MUMBAI: Shadaja is a comprehensive music training and appreciation program crafted by Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana of The Sound Space, designed to...read more

2
Shehnaaz Gill thrilled as Justin Bieber performs live at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Sangeet

MUMBAI: Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill was thrilled as her dream of witnessing international star Justin Bieber's live performance came true at Anant...read more

3
OffSet Education presents a Vocal Workshop with Vasundhara Vee this July!

MUMBAI: OffSet Education is proud to present a vocal workshop with none other than vocal extraordinaire Vasundhara Vee on Sunday, 28th July 2024 at...read more

4
From 'You' to 'Control'; Top 5 song of Armaan Malik that transcends international borders

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the "Prince of Pop," is celebrated for his soulful voice and heartfelt performances. His stardom is not just limited to India...read more

5
Anand Raaj Anand's music, Adnan Ahmad's soulful voice and Ssamudra's lyrics come together to celebrate purest form of love with “ Na Mala Na Dua “

MUMBAI: Music proudly presents "Na mala Na Dua," a beautiful new song that celebrates the purest form of love. Sung by Adnan Ahmad, with music by...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games