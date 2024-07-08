Abhijit Vaghani unveils Poignant music video 'MANZOOR' celebrating resilience and love

MUMBAI: Celebrated Music Producer-Director, Composer-Singer and Background Score Director 'Abhijit Vaghani' released his single 'MANZOOR'. Sung-Composed and Directed by Abhijit, this Independent release explores themes of resilience, unwavering faith, and the spiritual connection of true love.

The lyrics are beautifully penned by Bhrigu Parashar, and the Music Video co- Directed by Vaghani and Sumit Baruah, features the stunning Actress Aditi Negi.

'MANZOOR', tells the poignant story of a terminally ill man who decides to spend his remaining days embracing life to the fullest. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Manali, the video follows his journey as he rides a bike, engages in adventurous activities like bungee jumping and trekking, and ultimately finds love. The narrative underscores the idea that the bond of true love is so powerful that it exceeds physical presence and can withstand any cosmic opposition.

With over 20 years of experience in the Indian music industry, he brings his versatile talents to this project."Creating 'MANZOOR' was an incredibly emotional and fulfilling experience," said Abhijit Vaghani. "The story is about living life with no regrets, cherishing every moment, and the eternal power of love. I hope it resonates with everyone who watches it," he adds

His previous single release ‘I Will Follow You’ this year in April 2024 stemmed from the boundless love a father holds for his daughter. Since Abhijit’s wishlist is to adopt a child, the video portrays the journey he yearns to embark upon, with the ending highlighting the beautiful moments of a father-daughter duo.

Abhijit Vaghani is known for his work on notable Bollywood films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Bajirao Mastani, Sarbjit, Airlift, Hindi Medium, Kapoor & Sons, Jannat 2, Raabta, Golmaal, Jab We Met, Ki and Ka, Dishoom and many more. He is the brain behind 'T-Series MixTape' and 'MixTape Rewind' Seasons 1, 2 and 3.