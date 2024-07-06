Out Now! Isle of Records of the Cross Progressive Metal Opera "Faustus The Musical"

MUMBAI: US-based progressive metal powerhouse led by the multifaceted Je Schneider, Isle of the Cross sophomore album, "Faustus The Musical" is now available as of July 5th, 2024 via Rockshots Records.
This groundbreaking album is a metal opera that draws inspiration from the epic 16th-century saga, 'Doctor Faustus' by Christopher Marlowe. Led by the visionary Je Schneider, the compositions weave an engaging narrative, accompanied by a powerful vocal delivery from a stellar cast. Daniël de Jongh takes on the role of the lead vocalist, guiding listeners through an exhilarating journey. From symphonic heights to brutal depths, the entire album is masterfully mixed and mastered by the renowned Joost van den Broek (Epica, Ayreon, Powerwolf).
"Faustus The Musical is one I'm very excited about. The finished product came out well-polished and solid. It was an honor to feature the wonderful vocals of the cast and have Joost at the helm of the mix. This album is the best representation of Isle of the Cross." adds Je Schneider.
"Faustus The Musical" boasts an impressive lineup of talented contributors:
Eric Gillette: Guitar
Daniël de Jongh: Lead Vocalist (Faustus)
Diane Lee: Vocals (Good Angel)
Charles Elliott: Vocals (Lucifer)
Matthieu Romarin: Vocals (Mephistopheles)
Angela Di Vincenzo: Vocals (Helen)
Amrit Sandhu: Vocals (Narrator)
Lyric Video - 'Ghost At The Feast' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWfRWzFw2gc
Digital platforms - https://lnk.to/kctK7cgp
CD - https://shop.rockshots.eu/en/pre-order/6896-isle-of-the-cross-faustus-the-musical.html
Track Listing:
1. Prologue
2. Wittenberg, 1587 (Instrumental)
3. Metaphysics of Magicians
4. The Divine Apostate
5. Blood Oath
6. Immortal Kiss
7. Coven of Wittenberg
8. Hourglass
9. Ghost at the Feast
10. Dragons Astralis (Instrumental)
11. Candlelight Contemplation
12. Eleven’s Hour
13. 12:00
14. Epilogue
More info:
https://www.rockshots.eu/
https://www.facebook.com/Isleofthecross/
https://www.instagram.com/IsleoftheCross
MUMBAI: Bacardi India Private Limited, part of the world's largest privately held spirits comparead more
MUMBAI: As the competition among music streaming apps and creation tools intensifies, social musiread more
MUMBAI: Create Music Group, a rapidly growing music and entertainment company, announced today a read more
MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential & Content Marketing division of Percept Limited, concepread more
MUMBAI: For Indians, Antakshari is not just a game but an emotion which transcends borders, culturead more
MUMBAI: US-based progressive metal powerhouse led by the multifaceted Je Schneider, Isle of the Cross sophomore album, "Faustus The Musical" is now...read more
MUMBAI: Amsterdam's Job Jobse is officially joining Solomun at Pacha Ibiza this Sunday, marking a high point in a summer season already brimming...read more
MUMBAI: Coming in hot after his last successful releases, Badal continues to amaze his audience with his latest hip-hop release "140," from Not Your...read more
MUMBAI: Berlin-based producer and multi-instrumentalist NOCUI announces his debut album Italian Robot and releases synth-laden new single, ‘Machine...read more
MUMBAI: Friday nights at Pacha Ibiza with Music On are reaching new heights, as the internationally acclaimed Andrea Oliva is set to go back-to-back...read more