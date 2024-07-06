RadioandMusic
News |  06 Jul 2024 13:59 |  By RnMTeam

Out Now! Isle of Records of the Cross Progressive Metal Opera "Faustus The Musical"

MUMBAI: US-based progressive metal powerhouse led by the multifaceted Je Schneider, Isle of the Cross sophomore album, "Faustus The Musical" is now available as of July 5th, 2024 via Rockshots Records.

This groundbreaking album is a metal opera that draws inspiration from the epic 16th-century saga, 'Doctor Faustus' by Christopher Marlowe. Led by the visionary Je Schneider, the compositions weave an engaging narrative, accompanied by a powerful vocal delivery from a stellar cast. Daniël de Jongh takes on the role of the lead vocalist, guiding listeners through an exhilarating journey. From symphonic heights to brutal depths, the entire album is masterfully mixed and mastered by the renowned Joost van den Broek (Epica, Ayreon, Powerwolf).

"Faustus The Musical is one I'm very excited about. The finished product came out well-polished and solid. It was an honor to feature the wonderful vocals of the cast and have Joost at the helm of the mix. This album is the best representation of Isle of the Cross." adds Je Schneider.

"Faustus The Musical" boasts an impressive lineup of talented contributors:

Eric Gillette: Guitar
Daniël de Jongh: Lead Vocalist (Faustus)
Diane Lee: Vocals (Good Angel)
Charles Elliott: Vocals (Lucifer)
Matthieu Romarin: Vocals (Mephistopheles)
Angela Di Vincenzo: Vocals (Helen)
Amrit Sandhu: Vocals (Narrator)

Lyric Video - 'Ghost At The Feast' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hWfRWzFw2gc

Digital platforms - https://lnk.to/kctK7cgp

CD - https://shop.rockshots.eu/en/pre-order/6896-isle-of-the-cross-faustus-the-musical.html

Track Listing:
1. Prologue
2. Wittenberg, 1587 (Instrumental)
3. Metaphysics of Magicians
4. The Divine Apostate
5. Blood Oath
6. Immortal Kiss
7. Coven of Wittenberg
8. Hourglass
9. Ghost at the Feast
10. Dragons Astralis (Instrumental)
11. Candlelight Contemplation
12. Eleven’s Hour
13. 12:00
14. Epilogue

More info:
https://www.rockshots.eu/
https://www.facebook.com/Isleofthecross/
https://www.instagram.com/IsleoftheCross

explore RNM

