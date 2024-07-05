Beat the Monsoon Blues: July's Must-Attend Events Nationwide!

MUMBAI: Don't let the gloomy monsoon season dampen your spirits because July in India is packed with thrilling events. From music gigs and beer festivals to pottery workshops and unique experiences with puppies, there's something exciting for everyone in Delhi NCR, Bangalore, Mumbai, Goa, Guwahati, Pune, and beyond. Explore the best of July with Zomato Live's curated list of must-attend events happening near you.
Delhi NCR
Music Gigs
Stan Kolev Live: Get ready for an extraordinary night of music as Klub Hermis presents the internationally renowned DJ and producer, Stan Kolev! Prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening filled with hypnotic beats, vibrant atmosphere, and unparalleled energy.
Dates: July 5-6
Venue: Klub Hermis, Gurgaon
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
G.O.A.T Saturdays ft. Chestha: The Greatest Of All Time party is here as Klub Hermis presents G.O.A.T Saturdays featuring the incredible Chestha! It is going to be a memorable night filled with top-tier music, electrifying energy, and the best vibes in town.
Dates: July 6-7
Venue: Klub Hermis, Gurgaon
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Mankirt Aulakh Live: Punjabi superstar Mankirt Aulakh is hitting the Playboy Club Delhi on July 5th for an epic night! Dance and sing along to his chart-topping hits in an electrifying performance you won't forget. This heartthrob is known for his dynamic shows and infectious energy, so get ready for a night of pure entertainment. Don't miss this chance to see Mankirt Aulakh live - it'll be unforgettable!
Dates: July 6-7
Venue: Playboy Club, New Delhi
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Afsana Khan Live: Afsana Khan is coming to Delhi! Get ready for a night of mesmerizing music. Dance to her soulful hits and create unforgettable memories. Don’t miss out on this extraordinary musical journey!
Dates: July 6-7
Venue: Mandem Club, New Delhi
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Workshops
Paint with Puppies: Have you ever dreamed of painting alongside the most adorable companions imaginable? Paint alongside adoptable puppies at this unique workshop. Each ticket supports animal welfare initiatives, offering a heartwarming and creative experience.
Dates: July 7
Venue: SOCA - Brewery & Lounge, Gurgaon
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Bangalore
Music Gigs
Vineeth Srinivasan Live: Vineeth Srinivasan is coming for a night you won't forget! This musical extravaganza, presented by Noizz Entertainment with Sia Entertainment, features the soulful singer and multilingual star. Crooning hits like "Karale" and "Anuraagam," Vineeth will showcase his talents in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. His captivating voice and emotional depth have won him legions of fans. Don't miss this chance to see Vineeth Srinivasan live!
Dates: July 13
Venue: Phoenix Marketcity, Bangalore
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Workshops
Paint with Puppies: Paint your paws-itive vibes with Painting with Pups! Ditch the ordinary workshop and unleash your artistic spirit with the cutest companions around. Playful pups will wag their way into your heart, inspiring every brushstroke on your artistic journey. But the love doesn't stop there! Each ticket helps furry friends in need, making your masterpiece even more meaningful. Get ready for cuddles, giggles, and a day filled with joy. This isn't just painting, it's creating memories with a wag!
Dates: July 7
Venue: Oyster, Bar & Kitchen, Bangalore
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Yoga with Puppies: Looking for a yoga class with a side of heartwarming cause? Downward Doggies brings the wags! Flow through poses surrounded by adorable, adoptable pups. Each ticket helps find them loving families, while their playful energy elevates your practice.
Dates: July 14
Venue: Oyster, Bar & Kitchen, Bangalore
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Mumbai
Workshops
Lippan Art Workshop: Dive into the captivating world of Indian folk art with the DIY Lippan Art Workshop! Originating in Gujarat, Lippan art features stunning mud-relief work adorned with mirrors, traditionally gracing the walls of homes. Learn the secrets of creating beautiful Lippan designs and borders, a skill that can transform your space or spark a new creative fire. Learn the traditional clay art form from Gujarat, incorporating mirrors and creating intricate designs.
Dates: July 4 to July 15
Venue: Shobha's Art Studio, Mumbai
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Dot Mandala Workshop: Discover the art of creating mandalas, intricate circles symbolizing the universe in Sanskrit. This workshop goes beyond art - it's a path to relaxation and self-discovery. Dot painting allows you to create unique mandalas, each reflecting your inner world. The process itself is therapeutic, promoting relaxation, stress relief, and sharper focus for better decision making. As you translate your thoughts into patterns and colors, you'll cultivate a sense of calm and creativity. Join the fun and learn various dotting techniques to create your own magnificent mandala!
Dates: July 4 to July 15
Venue: Shobha's Art Studio, Mumbai
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Fluid Art Workshop: Immerse yourself in the captivating world of fluid art with a transformative Paint Pouring Workshop! Master the art of manipulating vibrant colors into stunning abstract pieces under detailed guidance and expert techniques. This workshop equips you to explore the endless possibilities of fluid art, guiding you from beginner to paint pouring pro.
Dates: July 4 to July 15
Venue: Shobha's Art Studio, Mumbai
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Resin Art 3D Workshop: Craft stunning 3D resin art! Master the essentials: resin types, mixing, safety. Unleash creativity with techniques like layering, pigments, and textures. Build landscapes with rocks, islands, and realistic sand effects. Learn to personalize with names or boats. This workshop equips you for artistic expression in resin!
Dates: July 4 to July 15
Venue: Shobha's Art Studio, Mumbai
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Goa
Music Gigs
Iqlipse Nova Live: Gear up for an epic night of gaming and entertainment! Witness electrifying live sets from Iqlipse Nova and DJ Ravish. Beyond the competitive action, the event boasts comfy seating, refreshing drinks, exclusive merch, and interactive zones – everything you need for an unforgettable experience!
Dates: July 6
Venue: Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, Goa
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
DJ Chetas Bollywood Bonanza: Prepare to be blown away as DJ Chetas returns to Goa! Get ready for a night of electrifying mixes and unparalleled energy that will have you dancing until dawn. Don't miss your chance to witness Chetas' legendary performance – grab your tickets now!
Dates: July 6
Venue: Vagalumme Club, Goa
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
De:Vision: Presenting the ultimate cutting-edge electronic music event series focusing on underground music and techno. De:Vision features top artists like Fehrplay, known for his emotionally rich and refined productions. The lineup includes Fehrplay, Akshit Shetty, and Rinton Krups, promising a captivating experience for techno enthusiasts.
Dates: July 6
Venue: Artistry Goa, Vagator
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Guwahati
Music Gigs
Barnali Das: Join renowned musician Barnali Das this Friday at The Maroon Room for an unforgettable jam session. Dive into an evening of exquisite music, delectable cuisine, and expertly crafted cocktails for a truly elevated weekend experience. Don't miss the chance to kick off your weekend in style at The Maroon Room.
Dates: July 5
Venue: The Maroon Room, Guwahati
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
90s Pop Hits With Gorisha Nath: Experience an unforgettable evening with Gorisha Nath, the enchanting lead vocalist of Bombay Vikings. Delight in the magic of the 90s as she delivers timeless pop hits, captivating the audience with her stunning voice and charismatic presence. This exclusive event promises a nostalgic journey through the iconic sounds of a beloved era.
Dates: July 5
Venue: The Maroon Room, Guwahati
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Violina: Calling all music lovers! This Sunday, The Maroon Room welcomes the phenomenal violinist Violina. Prepare to be captivated by her talent and beauty as she takes center stage, filling the room with her mesmerizing melodies. Don't miss this chance to experience the magic of violin virtuosity!
Dates: July 7
Venue: The Maroon Room, Guwahati
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Mr. Big Tribute Night: Witness Guwahati's premier musicians Arghadeep, Farhad, Sarfaraj, Subhrajyoti, and others unite for a tribute to one of the greatest bands of all time, Mr. Big.
Dates: July 13
Venue: The Maroon Room, Guwahati
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Festivals
Summer Camp: Bring out your inner chef and splash into summer fun at The Greenwood Resort's Khanapara Summer Camp. The vibrant program offers delicious cooking classes and refreshing swimming sessions, designed to spark creativity and cool you down! It's the perfect summer escape for curious minds and growing bodies.
Dates: July 6-28
Venue: The Greenwood Resort, Guwahati
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Pune
Workshops
Pune Pupper Party-Gold Edition: Join KOPA Mall's Food Court for an unforgettable pupper party featuring exciting games, free pet food buffet, basic health check-up, goodie bags, and more.
Dates: July 7
Venue: The KOPA Mall, Food Court, Pune
Tickets: Available on Zomato Live
Maximize your July fun - secure tickets today through Zomato's LIVE tab on the app!
