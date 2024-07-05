Beat the Monsoon Blues: July's Must-Attend Events Nationwide!

Paint with Puppies: Paint your paws-itive vibes with Painting with Pups! Ditch the ordinary workshop and unleash your artistic spirit with the cutest companions around. Playful pups will wag their way into your heart, inspiring every brushstroke on your artistic journey. But the love doesn't stop there! Each ticket helps furry friends in need, making your masterpiece even more meaningful. Get ready for cuddles, giggles, and a day filled with joy. This isn't just painting, it's creating memories with a wag!

Dates: July 7

Venue: Oyster, Bar & Kitchen, Bangalore

Tickets: Available on Zomato Live