Andrea Oliva and Cloonee to go back-to-back in exclusive show at Pacha Ibiza

MUMBAI: Friday nights at Pacha Ibiza with Music On are reaching new heights, as the internationally acclaimed Andrea Oliva is set to go back-to-back with the enigmatic Cloonee on July 5. With additional sets from Marco Carola and Fleur Shore, the iconic Ibiza club is officially The White Isle's place to be this Friday night.

Andrea Oliva's hard work and dedication to his craft have earned him a glowing reputation as both a producer and selector style DJ. With an ebbing and flowing house-centric style that can only be described as eclectic, the Swiss DJ has spun his way to fan favourite status-- and his live sets explain exactly why. The evening will see Andrea Oliva take to the Pacha Ibiza decks with none other than UK hotshot Cloonee, for an exclusive back-to-back set. Known for tracks like Mi Amor, Tripasia and most recently Sippin' Yak, Cloonee is quickly rising to household name status with house fans worldwide. With Oliva’s renowned ability to read a crowd and Cloonee’s sharp tech house flare, fans at Pacha Ibiza are in for a treat this Friday night.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The Blessed Madonna, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.