News |  03 Jul 2024 11:27 |  By RnMTeam

Hyukoh sunset rollercoaster team up to share new single and video 'Young Man'

MUMBAI: Seoul-based band HYUKOH and Taipei-based band Sunset Rollercoaster have joined forces to offer a special treat for their fans, and are set to release their forthcoming collaborative album, titled 'AAA'. Kicking off this collaboration is the pre-release single, "Young Man" which is out now along with its official music video.

"Young Man" explores the uncertainty of the future and the struggles of survival after youth, juxtaposed against an optimistic melody that showcases the coordinated talents of all 10 members without redundancy, leaving listeners to experience the unified music of a cohesive team.

The cheerful SF-like music video is another treat. It features all members from both bands and JNKYRD, a team member of the project and a close friend of the band. It was directed by Pennacky, who is well-known for his music video works like Balming Tiger’s “SEXY NUKIM” and RM of BTS' “Groin”.

A casual chat in 2020 seemingly foretold the collaboration between the Seoul-based and Taipei-based bands. It led to musical collaborations like Sunset Rollercoaster’s remake version of “Help” from HYUKOH’s album, 'through love', and OHHYUK’s feature on the Sunset Rollercoaster track “Candlelight” from their album, 'Soft Storm'. When Sunset Rollercoaster visited Seoul for a headline show in March 2023, the audience spotted HYUKOH members at the show, which took the anticipation of a collaboration of the two bands to another level.

'AAA' marks the first album release for both bands in four years. It blends HYUKOH’s rich ensemble of musicians with frontman OHHYUK's incomparable vocals, complemented by Sunset Rollercoaster’s melodic romance that reminisces the warm climate of Taipei and their poetic lyrics admired by fans across the globe.

With the release of the new single "Young Man", the full 'AAA' project which encapsulates the chemistry of both teams will soon be unveiled. The currently undisclosed details will be gradually revealed on the project’s website, madeinaaa.com.

