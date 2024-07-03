Armstrong Metalfest adds Abysmal Dawn, Oldguard to 2024 lineup

The 2023 edition of Armstrong MetalFest broke attendance records again with its eclectic earth-shaking lineup that featured 28 bands performing on the two-day festival that included headliners LA thrashers WARBRINGER, San Francisco tech-death giants FALLUJAH, festival alumni Spokane, WA's ENTERPRISE EARTH, and Los Angeles' THE ZENITH PASSAGE, along with Denver's H.P. Lovecraft extreme metallers VALE OF PNATH, and Edmonton's Juno award-winning heavy metal champions STRIKER.

Since 2009 (minus pause years 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic), West Metal Entertainment and Armstrong Metalfest have not only fostered the talent of hundreds of local bands, but have imported well-known, international acts to the quiet, little Canadian town of Armstrong, British Columbia.

Each year hundreds of metalheads from Canada and the USA descend into the picturesque Okanagan Valley and under the blistering sun, they spend three days camping, taking in as much metal over two days, participating in wrestling events, scavenger hunts, and catching up with their metal family.

The festival has seen such renowned headliners as Kataklysm, Cattle Decapitation, Archspire, Nekrogoblikon, Origin, Rivers of Nihil, and Beyond Creation as well as emerging artists from across North America. At the end of the revelry, the festival disappears without a trace, leaving the landscape as pristine as it has always been.

West Metal Entertainment is a non-profit society that not only puts on the Armstrong Metal Festival every year in Armstrong, B.C., it gives bands opportunities to play at different venues throughout the region including all-ages shows, to encourage musical passion in kids as well as adults.

Partners:

WCMFA

AlumaPro Welding & Fabrication Ltd

Vox and Hops

Rancho Vignola

Creative BC

Province of BC

Shepherds Hardware

Askews Foods

ACE Containers

Asher Media Relations

Staggs Head

Sunbelt Rentals

Bravewords

Absolute Underground Mag

Broken Neck Radio

V13

Metal-Rules

Ghost Cult Magazine

This Day In Metal

Valstar Electric

Voets

For more info:

Armstrongmetalfest.ca

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

Festival Press Materials HERE.

What the press is saying:

"Armstrong Metalfest brings aggressive music to the North Okanagan" - Global BC News

Kelowna Now: Armstrong Metal Festival Co-founder reflects on a decade of metal – Video Interview here.

CHBC – Global Okanagan: Metalheads celebrate a decade of gathering in Armstrong – Video Interview here.

Global Okanagan - Armstrong Metalfest brings aggressive music to the North Okanagan - Video here.

“In the past, metalheads had to travel to Germany to experience the rush of a big festival, such as Wacken Open Air. But local headbangers decided to bring that feeling home with Armstrong Metalfest.” – Vernon Morning Star

“Go Big or Stay at Home: Armstrong has that welcoming feeling for a rock show.” – The Valley Voice

“To witness such a gathering of talent is an absolute privilege, and for that fact alone, I will certainly be returning to Armstrong Metal Fest.” – Beatroute BC

“This festival is now going to be my yearly must-go-to event and if you’re a metal head that hasn’t attended or a curious metal voyeur, do yourself a favour and check it out, you will not regret it.” – Abort Mag

“The Armstrong Metalfest is one such event and has grown from its initial, humble beginnings seven years ago to be a regular mainstay, with its south-central BC location making for a popular summertime destination for fans and bands alike.” – Decibel Mag

Named one of the out-of-town music festivals worth the trip by The Vancouver Sun

“For metalheads, this is a great vacation where groups of all sizes can enjoy their favourite musical genre in a fun, energized environment. Not to mention, the camping!” – The Permanent Rain Press

"From farm to stadium: Armstrong Metal Fest's humble beginnings" - Info News