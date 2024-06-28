RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  28 Jun 2024 16:06 |  By RnMTeam

Laura Ferrari's delivers a perfect summer anthem with 'OLDSKOOL'

MUMBAI: It’s time for a new Laura Ferrari release! After her debut single ‘GO!’ and the follow up ‘Celebrate’, the Dutch DJ/producer is back with her latest release ‘OLDSKOOL’. As the title suggests, this track exudes those well-loved oldskool vibes. Laura perfectly combined the lively tech-house beat with the recognizable vocals to make ‘OLDSKOOL’ the perfect summer anthem that keeps resonating. Dance the night away with Laura Ferrari’s ‘OLDSKOOL’.

With ‘OLDSKOOL’ Laura drops yet another banger to add to her ever-growing catalogue. Ever since her debut release Laura is making enormous progress, with a steady stream of releases, increasing streams and more and more incoming bookings at venues like the legendary Boothaus (Germany) and Paradiso (The Netherlands). Thanks to her good work ethos, huge drive to succeed and her musical talent there is a huge upward trend that she will continue with the upcoming releases. So, make sure to keep your eye out on Laura Ferrari as there is much more to come!

About Laura Ferrari
Laura’s life has been a harmonious blend of creativity and ambition. From a young age, she exhibited a deep passion for music, and it set her on a path filled with creative possibilities, guiding her on a unique and inspiring journey.

This passion for music led her to pursue an education in music production. She dedicated herself to mastering the art of producing music, spending countless hours improving her skills. Her commitment led her to pursue a degree in music production and this academic journey equipped her with the technical expertise needed to make her mark in the industry.

With her diploma in hand, Laura dove headfirst into the world of music. With an insatiable curiosity and a love for all genres, she delved into the intricacies of music creation, pushing her boundaries, and expanding her horizons. She draws inspiration from a wide range of genres, from the groovy beats of House music to the timeless elegance of classical compositions, from the raw authenticity of old-school Hip-Hop to the grandeur of cinematic soundtracks, and the "one drop" rhythm of Reggae music. Her diverse tastes have coalesced into a unique House Music sound that is entirely her own, an embodiment of her boundless musical exploration.

Beyond the beats and melodies, her mission is to create musical magic with which she delights, inspires and unites others through the power of music. As she continues to create and share her music with the world, she is destined to make an unforgettable impact on audiences worldwide.

The world eagerly awaits the next chapter in her musical journey.

Tags
Laura Ferrari Oldskool music Songs
Related news
 | 28 Jun 2024

AMÉMÉ unites four global talents on the transcendent "Richa" via Insomniac Records

MUMBAI: West African Afro-House innovator AMÉMÉ unleashes his highly anticipated 4-way collaboration "Richa" (ft. Tamir Regev) via Insomniac Records.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2024

EDX keeps momentum High with Anamnesis on Sirup Records

MUMBAI: While his recent release Setema is still making waves across the scene, Italian-Swiss musical maestro EDX strikes again with another club heater, Anamnesis on Sirup Records.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2024

Deviu and Jordan Arts unite for Who We Are on Purified Records

MUMBAI: Colombian producer and label regular Deviu teams up with South African-born musician Jordan Arts for their poignant collaboration Who We Are on Purified Records.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2024

Camden Cox drops exhilarating new single 'Shivers'

MUMBAI: Today Grammy nominated DJ, vocalist and songwriter Camden Cox has released her latest solo track, ‘Shivers’. The euphoric anthem showcases her multifaceted talent that is truly thriving on the international stage.

read more
 | 28 Jun 2024

Viral sensation Rosa Linn launches Hindi version of hit single ‘Universe’ with Indian singer and composer Denny

MUMBAI: Armenian breakout artist Rosa Linn – best known for her viral hit ‘SNAP’ – is set to captivate audiences by releasing the Hindi rendition of her chart-topping single ‘Universe’.

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube in Talks with Major Music Labels to License Songs for AI Training

MUMBAI: YouTube is in discussions with music record labels to license songs for training artificiread more

Major Record Labels Sue AI startups Suno and Udio for Massive Copyright Infringement

MUMBAI: Two AI startups, Suno and Udio, are facing lawsuits from some of the biggest names in thread more

Red FM’s South Side Story Season 6: Coming Soon This September!

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the highlread more

Dharma Cornerstone agency Marks third anniversary, uveils ambitious growth strategy

MUMBAI: Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), one of the fastest growing entertainment agencies in Inread more

RED FM's Guthli returns campaign: Collects one million guthlis

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce read more

top# 5 articles

1
Prateek Kuhad’s latest track 'I'm Someone New' is out now!

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad has released his latest English track, 'I'm Someone New,' now available on all streaming platforms...read more

2
Bif Naked returns with 'Champion': her first studio album in 15 years

MUMBAI: “Sharing CHAMPION serves as a reminder that we can all emerge as champions and rise to our own personal greatness no matter our...read more

3
EDX keeps momentum High with Anamnesis on Sirup Records

MUMBAI: While his recent release Setema is still making waves across the scene, Italian-Swiss musical maestro EDX strikes again with another club...read more

4
Popular composer and producer Dhruv Ghanekar celebrates collaboration and cultures in new album Voyage 2

MUMBAI: A smorgasbord of sounds and styles from all over India and around the world, Dhruv Ghanekar’s upcoming album Voyage 2 stays true to its name...read more

5
AMÉMÉ unites four global talents on the transcendent "Richa" via Insomniac Records

MUMBAI: West African Afro-House innovator AMÉMÉ unleashes his highly anticipated 4-way collaboration "Richa" (ft. Tamir Regev) via Insomniac Records...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games