Laura Ferrari's delivers a perfect summer anthem with 'OLDSKOOL'

MUMBAI: It’s time for a new Laura Ferrari release! After her debut single ‘GO!’ and the follow up ‘Celebrate’, the Dutch DJ/producer is back with her latest release ‘OLDSKOOL’. As the title suggests, this track exudes those well-loved oldskool vibes. Laura perfectly combined the lively tech-house beat with the recognizable vocals to make ‘OLDSKOOL’ the perfect summer anthem that keeps resonating. Dance the night away with Laura Ferrari’s ‘OLDSKOOL’.
With ‘OLDSKOOL’ Laura drops yet another banger to add to her ever-growing catalogue. Ever since her debut release Laura is making enormous progress, with a steady stream of releases, increasing streams and more and more incoming bookings at venues like the legendary Boothaus (Germany) and Paradiso (The Netherlands). Thanks to her good work ethos, huge drive to succeed and her musical talent there is a huge upward trend that she will continue with the upcoming releases. So, make sure to keep your eye out on Laura Ferrari as there is much more to come!
About Laura Ferrari
Laura’s life has been a harmonious blend of creativity and ambition. From a young age, she exhibited a deep passion for music, and it set her on a path filled with creative possibilities, guiding her on a unique and inspiring journey.
This passion for music led her to pursue an education in music production. She dedicated herself to mastering the art of producing music, spending countless hours improving her skills. Her commitment led her to pursue a degree in music production and this academic journey equipped her with the technical expertise needed to make her mark in the industry.
With her diploma in hand, Laura dove headfirst into the world of music. With an insatiable curiosity and a love for all genres, she delved into the intricacies of music creation, pushing her boundaries, and expanding her horizons. She draws inspiration from a wide range of genres, from the groovy beats of House music to the timeless elegance of classical compositions, from the raw authenticity of old-school Hip-Hop to the grandeur of cinematic soundtracks, and the "one drop" rhythm of Reggae music. Her diverse tastes have coalesced into a unique House Music sound that is entirely her own, an embodiment of her boundless musical exploration.
Beyond the beats and melodies, her mission is to create musical magic with which she delights, inspires and unites others through the power of music. As she continues to create and share her music with the world, she is destined to make an unforgettable impact on audiences worldwide.
The world eagerly awaits the next chapter in her musical journey.
