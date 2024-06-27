RadioandMusic
News |  27 Jun 2024

Relive RD Burman’s Magic: Airtel DTH Streams a Special Collection on His Birthday

MUMBAI: Airtel pays homage to the legendary music composer RD Burman on his birthday. As a pioneer of Bollywood music, RD Burman has left an indelible mark on the industry with his timeless hits and innovative compositions.

To honor his legacy, Airtel DTH will be streaming RD Burman's greatest hits ad-free throughout the day on the Bolly Retro channel. Tune in to relive the magic of classics like "Dum Maro Dum," "Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko," "Mehbooba Mehbooba," and many more. Whether you're a long-time fan or discovering his music for the first time, this celebration is sure to captivate your heart and soul.

Join us in celebrating the musical genius of RD Burman and enjoy an entire day of unforgettable melodies. Don't miss out on this musical extravaganza exclusively on Airtel DTH’s Bolly Retro channel.

Adding Bolly Retro Channel to your DTH pack is easier than ever:

 1.   Missed Call: Give a missed call to 9154052479. That’s it!
 2.   Thanks App:
      .  Open the Thanks app.
      .  Navigate to Services > Select DTH account > Plan Add Ons > Manage.
  3.  Xstream Set-Top Box:
       . Navigate to LCN 479
      .  Click “Add” to include the channel.

Price: Just Rs.51 (inclusive of taxes).

The channels can also be activated by the following means-

  .  By Airtel Thanks app> Services> Select DTH account> plan Add Ons> manage
  .  On Xstream set-top box by navigating to the mentioned LCN and clicking “Add”

Relive RD Burman Airtel DTH music
