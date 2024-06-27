Relive RD Burman’s Magic: Airtel DTH Streams a Special Collection on His Birthday

MUMBAI: Airtel pays homage to the legendary music composer RD Burman on his birthday. As a pioneer of Bollywood music, RD Burman has left an indelible mark on the industry with his timeless hits and innovative compositions.
To honor his legacy, Airtel DTH will be streaming RD Burman's greatest hits ad-free throughout the day on the Bolly Retro channel. Tune in to relive the magic of classics like "Dum Maro Dum," "Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko," "Mehbooba Mehbooba," and many more. Whether you're a long-time fan or discovering his music for the first time, this celebration is sure to captivate your heart and soul.
Join us in celebrating the musical genius of RD Burman and enjoy an entire day of unforgettable melodies. Don't miss out on this musical extravaganza exclusively on Airtel DTH’s Bolly Retro channel.
Adding Bolly Retro Channel to your DTH pack is easier than ever:
1. Missed Call: Give a missed call to 9154052479. That’s it!
2. Thanks App:
. Open the Thanks app.
. Navigate to Services > Select DTH account > Plan Add Ons > Manage.
3. Xstream Set-Top Box:
. Navigate to LCN 479
. Click “Add” to include the channel.
Price: Just Rs.51 (inclusive of taxes).
The channels can also be activated by the following means-
. By Airtel Thanks app> Services> Select DTH account> plan Add Ons> manage
. On Xstream set-top box by navigating to the mentioned LCN and clicking “Add”
MUMBAI: YouTube is in discussions with music record labels to license songs for training artificiread more
MUMBAI: Two AI startups, Suno and Udio, are facing lawsuits from some of the biggest names in thread more
MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the highlread more
MUMBAI: Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA), one of the fastest growing entertainment agencies in Inread more
MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce read more
MUMBAI: Bihari Gypsy Soul (Rohiteshwar Sahay), the famed Bhojpuri rapper whose songs "Manike Mane Hitte Bhojpuri" and "UPSE wala pyaar" have...read more
MUMBAI: A viral wave crashed through the internet this past week with the arrival of a long stream of ‘Hawk Tuah girl’ memes. Adding his own take to...read more
MUMBAI: A smorgasbord of sounds and styles from all over India and around the world, Dhruv Ghanekar’s upcoming album Voyage 2 stays true to its name...read more
MUMBAI: Recipient of the prestigious civilian honour bestowed by the Government of India, Padma Vibhushan, the extraordinaire supreme hero and...read more
MUMBAI: Get ready to embark on a romantic journey with "Dheere Dheere," the serene and enchanting new single that brings together the charming and...read more