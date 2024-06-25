RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  25 Jun 2024 13:43 |  By RnMTeam

Vibe to the beats of #TurnUpTheLove this World Music Day on Vh1 India

MUMBAI: This World Music Day, Vh1 India announces its latest initiative, #TurnUpTheLove, dedicated to spreading positivity and support for artists globally. Recognizing the adversities faced by musicians ranging from online bullying to unwarranted criticism, Vh1 India is committed to fostering an environment of love and encouragement. The song was exclusively dropped on Jio Cinema as the first indie electronic pop music launch on the platform.

In a world where online hate and criticism often overshadow artistic expression, Vh1 India is taking a stand to celebrate resilience and spread love. The campaign acknowledges the challenges faced by artists worldwide, ranging from online bullying to hurtful comments on their talent, appearance, and spirit.

At the heart of the #TurnUpTheLove campaign is a collaboration with Zephyrtone, an inspiring independent music duo who have transformed their personal experiences with online negativity into a powerful anthem. Their song, "#TurnUpTheLove," resonates with themes of resilience, courage, and the transformative power of love. The anthem's chorus is a triumphant call to embrace confidence and positivity, leaving listeners inspired.

Talking about the song, the musical duo Zephyrtone said, "We turned online hate into a song of resilience and love. Through #TurnUpTheLove, we aim to inspire others to rise above negativity and harness music's healing power. When Vh1 proposed 'Turn Up the Love', we eagerly embraced the challenge. Converting hate into positivity wasn't easy, but we’re glad that we were able to pull this off and the song has turned out to be lovely. We hope everyone enjoys it and learns to ignore the negativity from haters."

The song was exclusively dropped on Jio Cinema as the first indie electronic pop music launch on the platform.

Tune in to the music video only on Kaanphod and watch Zephyrtone sing their heart out and the hate out!

Tags
World Music Day Vh1 India Zephyrtone Songs music
Related news
PVRIS
 | 25 Jun 2024

PVRIS drops collab track with 'Lights', announces EP 'Filth'

MUMBAI: Welcome to a new era of PVRIS. Lyndsey Gunnulfsen embarks on a sonic journey with the announcement of an all new EP: 'F.I.L.T.H.' starting with an all new single, “The Blob”, featuring fellow singer-songwriter LIGHTS.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2024

Maestro Zubin Mehta returns to conduct the symphony orchestra of India (SOI)’s Autumn 2024 season concerts

MUMBAI: The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), the nation's only full-time professional orchestra, is delighted to announce the return of maestro Zubin Mehta for the SOI Autumn 2024 Season, at the invitation of the NCPA.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2024

Watch: Musician King drops hot new Rap hit ‘BAWE MAIN CHECK’

MUMBAI: Musician King is currently receiving immense love for his latest album, ‘MM’ (Monopoly Moves). Proving to be unstoppable, he’s been dropping one blockbuster song after another.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2024

Parent-Toddler Musical Sessions at The Sound Space

MUMBAI: The Sound Space introduces a very special interactive music session for parents and toddlers. The session is centered around auditory exploration where the toddler and parents will be introduced to sound and music using objects, words and ideas.

read more
 | 25 Jun 2024

Mastering the craft: 10 tips on how to write compelling song lyrics

MUMBAI: Songwriting is a blend of creativity, storytelling, and emotional resonance. Writing compelling song lyrics requires creativity, passion, and a willingness to delve into the depths of emotion and storytelling.

read more

RnM Biz

RED FM's Guthli returns campaign: Collects one million guthlis

MUMBAI: India’s leading private radio and entertainment network, Red FM, is thrilled to announce read more

Six reasons why you should switch your wireless microphone from analogue to digital

MUMBAI: Of course, audible sound is analogue, but that doesn’t mean you and your audience shouldread more

BIG FM sparks conversation and raises awareness about LGBTQIA+ rights with ‘PRIDEntity Season 2’

MUMBAI: Every individual, irrespective of gender, deserves effortless respect and support to leadread more

BIG FM sparks conversation and raises awareness about LGBTQIA+ rights with 'PRIDEntity Season 2'

Hosted by RJ Rani, the four-week campaign will focus on insightful conversations on varied topics...read more

IPRS joins Rongali Music Connect 2024 – Exploring opportunities for music creators in the Digital Age

MUMBAI: The vibrant city of Guwahati is all set to host the Rongali Music Connect, an integral pread more

top# 5 articles

1
PVRIS drops collab track with 'Lights', announces EP 'Filth'

MUMBAI: Welcome to a new era of PVRIS. Lyndsey Gunnulfsen embarks on a sonic journey with the announcement of an all new EP: 'F.I.L.T.H.' starting...read more

2
Wacken Metal Battle USA announces national winner Cascade Effect One Band To Conquer Them All & Play Wacken Open Air

MUMBAI: One band to conquer them all!read more

3
Watch: Musician King drops hot new Rap hit ‘BAWE MAIN CHECK’

MUMBAI: Musician King is currently receiving immense love for his latest album, ‘MM’ (Monopoly Moves). Proving to be unstoppable, he’s been dropping...read more

4
Maestro Zubin Mehta returns to conduct the symphony orchestra of India (SOI)’s Autumn 2024 season concerts

MUMBAI: The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), the nation's only full-time professional orchestra, is delighted to announce the return of maestro...read more

5
Singer Shilpa Joshi, AKA SJ, Launches Vibrant New Single "Lahore Nachda"

MUMBAI: Acclaimed singer Shilpa Joshi, famously known as SJ, has just launched her latest single, "Lahore Nachda," marking another exciting milestone...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games