Top five feel good songs to listen on World Music Day

MUMBAI: These top 5 feel-good songs are perfect to listen on World Music Day and will surely bring a smile to your face while celebrating the magic of music.

1. Pahadon Mein

This soulful track will transport you to the serene mountains, creating a sense of peace and tranquility. The melodious vocals and beautiful lyrics make it a perfect feel-good song for World Music Day.

2. Meri Zindagi

This soulful and lively song is sure to lift your spirits and put a smile on your face. The catchy tune and mellifluous vocals make it a great choice to celebrate the joy of music with love.

3. Saiyaan Dheere Dheere

This peppy track will make you want to dance along. The foot-tapping beats and the playful chemistry between Tony and Neha Kakkar make it an infectious feel-good song for World Music Day.

4. Jagga Jatt (Only Love Gets Reply):

This Punjabi song will make you groove to its catchy beats and energetic rhythm. The track features stalwarts of the industry - Ikka, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah. With its vibrant music and lively vocals, it is impossible not to feel good while listening to this track on World Music Day.

5. Bhari Mehfil (Only Love Gets Reply):

This song will transport you to a festive atmosphere. Its profound rhythm, powerful vocals, and lively instrumentation will leave you feeling energized and ready to celebrate World Music Day with romantic memories.