News |  14 Jun 2024 15:44 |  By RnMTeam

Nora En Pure reveals sought-after tour ID Pretoria on enormous tunes

MUMBAI: Globally adored South African-Swiss DJ and producer Nora En Pure returns to the release front to finally deliver the record fans have been patiently waiting for; her greatly anticipated tour ID Pretoria – out now on Enormous Tunes.

Stream / Purchase: Nora En Pure – Pretoria

Capturing the essence of her profound connection to her homeland, Pretoria bursts with euphoria and positive energy across its duration. Featuring playful synth work, intertwined with driving basslines and rhythmic percussion, this versatile masterpiece is as fitting for road trips as it is for festival stages. Another testament to Nora En Pure's exceptional ability to blend emotion with dynamic soundscapes, Pretoria is a timeless addition to her ever-growing discography.

Working her way around the planet, her recent tour dates have seen her host two incredible Purified showcases in Berlin and London, followed by a show at Hafen 49 in Mannheim, Germany. She then traveled back to North America, touching down at Union Hall (Edmonton, AB), Lightning In A Bottle Festival (Bakersfield, CA), It’ll Do (Dallas, Texas) and The Midway (San Francisco, CA). Returning to Europe, she reconnected with Swedish fans at Slaktkyrkan in Stockholm, and Estonian fans at Lünetti Hoov in Tallinn. Remaining in Europe for the rest of June, Nora En Pure joined Brunch Electronik x OFFSónar’s event in Barcelona alongside Bedouin, Jan Blomqvist, Mathame and many more, and is set to play at Electrique Baroque Festival in Waghäusel, Germany and Culture Club Revelin in Dubrovnik, Croatia.

To see Nora En Pure’s full list of tour dates, head over to BandsInTown.

 

