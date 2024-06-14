Kofi returns to R&B and hip-hop roots on new single "We Don't Make Sense"

MUMBAI: Breakout rapper, singer-songwriter, and producer Kofi today released his second single of the year, “We Don’t Make Sense” on Red Bull Records. The Afro-Canadian artist leans into his early hip-hop stylings, rapping harsh truths over crisp beats. While he still manages to flex his sleek vocals between the unapologetic lyrics, it’s a notable pivot from his latest bouncy single, “Impatient.” If summer called for a breakup soundtrack, Kofi has delivered. Listen here: https://kofi.ffm.to/makesense
On the meaning behind the song, Kofi shares, “’We Don’t Make Sense’ is about the moment you realize the relationship you’re in just won’t work; it’s time to leave the past behind and focus on yourself.”
An all-star player on UCLA's volleyball team in 2020, Kofi left sports behind to pursue music full-time. Four years and several albums later, he returns to the game, playing for Finland’s pro league while training to compete with Team Canada. Last month, Kofi brought home a win in the Finnish championship, sweeping the series by 4-0. His elite skill in volleyball coupled with his singular production and songwriting renders him a double threat to watch this year.
With over 144K YouTube channel subscribers, 38.3K TikTok followers and an average of more than 187k monthly stream listeners, Kofi's music has garnered international appeal, including in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Indonesia which rank amongst his top 15 most streamed countries.
MUMBAI: In an exclusive interview with Radioandmusic, the co-founders of TealFeel, a conscious lread more
MUMBAI: First track under the deal extension is the upcoming actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Oaff...read more
MUMBAI: In response to the rising stress and fast-paced lifestyle that has made smoking a common read more
MUMBAI: TuneCore, the leading development partner for self-releasing artists - owned by Believe, read more
MUMBAI: IPRS (The Indian Performing Rights Society Ltd.), the forefront organization in safeguarread more
MUMBAI: Bringing Delhi’s Vibrancy to Los Angeles: The Inspiration Behind "BILLO"Subhi’s latest music video, "BILLO," has successfully captured the...read more
MUMBAI: Combining soulful vocals with his masterful arrangements, Dutch rising talent MaMan is renowned for his electronic cuts that strike the...read more
MUMBAI: Building on the success of back to back releases in as many weeks with 'GOAT SHIT' and 'Still The Same,' King keeps the momentum going with...read more
MUMBAI: Khwab and Lamhey fame, Iqlipse Nova and Anubha Bajaj come together to release their first single together, "Savera." This sweet romantic...read more
MUMBAI: Today, NERIAH announces her highly anticipated sophomore album with the release of the project's first single, "First Time". Listen here:...read more