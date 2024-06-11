Celebrate Indian folk music with Mame Khan live in concert at the Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bangalore

MUMBAI: Phoenix Mall of Asia is thrilled to announce a live concert featuring the acclaimed Indian folk singer Mame Khan on this Saturday,15th of June 2024. Join us for an evening of mesmerizing folk and Sufi music performed by one of India's most celebrated artists.

Mame Khan, a revered playback and folk singer from Rajasthan, India, has enchanted audiences with his soulful renditions and powerful voice. His notable contributions to Hindi cinema include playback singing for films such as Luck by Chance (2009), I Am (2010), No One Killed Jessica (2011), Mirzya (2016), and Sonchiriya (2019). His collaboration with Amit Trivedi on the track "Chaudhary" for Coke Studio at MTV's second season brought him widespread acclaim.

In 2016, Khan was honoured with the Best Folk Single Award at the Global Indian Music Academy Awards (GiMA). He made history in 2022 by becoming the first folk artist to walk the Red Carpet at the Cannes Film Festival and perform at the Indian pavilion.

Khan's latest album, "Desert Rose," released on 13th October 2022, showcases his versatility and depth as an artist. His debut in Bollywood came in 2009 with a song for the film ‘Luck By Chance’, and his fame soared after his appearance on Coke Studio at MTV.

Throughout his career, Mame Khan has remained dedicated to his roots, performing traditional Manganiyar music as well as Sufi compositions. He has graced numerous festivals, including the NH7 Weekender, Mood Indigo, and Sahitya Aaj Tak, among others. His talent and passion have also led to collaborations with renowned artists like Shankar Mahadevan and Kaushiki Chakraborty.

In addition to his musical accomplishments, Khan has lent his voice to various campaigns and commercials and has been a prominent figure in promoting folk music both in India and internationally. His performance at the inaugural ceremony of the Indian Pavilion at the 75th Cannes Film Festival, where Bollywood stars danced to his song, stands as a testament to his wide-reaching influence and appeal.

If you are an ardent admirer of Folk & Sufi gharana, don’t miss the opportunity to witness the magical Sufi vibe with the maestro Mame Khan at Phoenix Mall of Asia this weekend. Secure your tickets now on BookMyShow and be part of this extraordinary musical experience.

Event: Mame Khan Live in Concert

Date: 15th June 2024

Location: Fan Park, 2nd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North

Time: 7:02 PM onwards

Entry: Tickets available on BookMyShow