Belgian duo 2manydjs joins Flower Power at Pacha Ibiza for one night

MUMBAI: Belgian duo 2manydjs will be taking over Pacha Ibiza on June 15 for a night of unforgettable music at Flower Power. This special event features the renowned DJs, celebrated for their influential presence in the global club scene and their electrifying performances behind the decks, bringing their unique style to Pacha Ibiza. With their eclectic mix of genres and dynamic sets, 2manydjs are set to deliver an energetic and captivating performance. Experience the magic of 2manydjs at Pacha Ibiza, promising a night brimming with exceptional music and an electrifying atmosphere. Don't miss out on this opportunity to see 2manydjs in action at Flower Power.

Pacha Ibiza is set for a monumental season with world-renowned resident artists including CamelPhat, Bedouin, Robin Shulz, Solomun and Marco Carola appearing throughout the season.

Dedicated to showcasing the world’s most sought-after artists, Pacha Ibiza will also host a series of limited events with artists such as Anitta, Jason Derulo, Tyga, Peggy Gou, Hugel, Roger Sanchez, ANOTR, Diplo, Köslch and Ida Engberg, Ben Böhmer, Barry Can’t Swim, Sven Väth, The blessed Madonna, The Martinez Brothers, Pete Tong, Loco Dice, Purple Disco Machine, Dixon and Jimi Jules, Adriatique, Blond:ish, WhoMadeWho and many more.

Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power party is reimagined for a new era in 2024 while preserving its core essence. Visitors are taken on an evocative journey through four distinct chapters, capturing the island's free spirit: Holi Ibiza, Army of Flower, Circodelia and Future of Freedom. Evolving from its roots, today's Flower Power celebrations blend nostalgia with contemporary happy house sounds, offering an immersive experience that transcends generations. Led by resident DJ Bora Uzer and a grand total of 74 guests including Grace Jones, Boy George and Róisín Murphy, Flower Power takes centre stage every Saturday night, throughout the 21 week season.

