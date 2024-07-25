Priyanshu Painyuli opens up about creating "Yeh Bhi Theek Hain" as a tribute to Robin from 'Mirzapur 3'!

MUMBAI: Priyanshu Painyuli is currently basking in the success and acclaim for his character Robin in ‘Mirzapur 3’. The craze and popularity of his character, particularly the iconic line “Yeh Bhi Theek Hain,” inspired the versatile actor to create a song as a fitting tribute to Robin.
Since launching the song on social media, Priyanshu has received immense love and appreciation from netizens who resonate with the song and its meaningful lyrics. Priyanshu shares, “I had this idea of creating a track mainly because when my character Robin was introduced in ‘Mirzapur’ in season 2, I had no idea it would receive so much love. The line 'ye bhi theek hai' became extremely popular, even in the meme world, with people creating beautiful memes and slogans on t-shirts and sweatshirts.”
“Interestingly, during the tough times of COVID, people resonated well with the line 'yeh bhi theek hai'. It feels good that it’s being recognized as Robin’s line everywhere. Now, I will miss the world of ‘Mirzapur’ and playing Robin. It’s more like an actor’s tribute to his character, and it’s actually me thanking Robin. The track has been sung and composed by Alok Ranjan Srivastava and produced by Aditya Kalway. We wanted to keep it light-hearted and soulful so that people could connect with the meaningful lyrics, not just Robin. It’s a track you can hum, and I hope people share their stories about how they use ‘yeh bhi theek hai’ in their lives. I am just looking forward to people making reels on the song. It’s a tribute and my love to Robin, and I hope people take it forward from here,” Priyanshu adds.
