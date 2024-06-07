RadioandMusic
07 Jun 2024

Melé releases remix of Noizu's platinum selling single 'Summer 91'

MUMBAI: British DJ and producer Melé has dropped his high energy remix of Noizu’s platinum-certified single ‘Summer 91 (Looking Back)’’. Listen HERE. 

Melé’s rework masterfully combines 90s classic house with rolling percussion, seamlessly blending the iconic piano elements from Noizu’s original with Melé’s signature heavy duty house music style. The original has amassed over 150 million global streams and garnered significant radio support from BBC Radio 1, Capital FM, and Kiss FM, spending an impressive 22 weeks in the UK Top 100 singles chart. 

Speaking about the remix Noizu says: “I'm so hyped that Mele has remixed Summer 91. He's maintained the original feeling but added his own twist to bring the track back to life for the summer."

Renowned for invigorating the dancefloor with fuel injected dynamism, Melé (AKA Krissy Peers) is an artist who has worked tirelessly to achieve his position as revered selector, producer and label owner. Over the past decade, Melé has developed a niche sound that utilises a mesh of world music infused house, transatlantic hop hop, broader UK sounds and classic Chicago grooves. Melé’s long list of achievements continues to grow, having played some of the most iconic events including EDC Vegas, EDC Mexico, CRSSD, Smart Bar and Coachella. He has also established his ‘Club Bad’ brand as a multi-faceted outfit. Launched as a party in 2018, it has evolved into a fashion line and record label, maintaining the core ethos of high quality across all its outlets. In 2022, Melé contributed to Diplo’s self-titled album released on Higher Ground, which was nominated for ‘Best Album’ at the Grammys. 

Emerging on the scene back in 2017, Noizu has come a long way since his breakthrough debut with ‘Lasers’ that appeared on Chris Lake’s HOWSLA LP, with endless support from the likes of house masters FISHER, Claude VonStroke and Green Velvet to name a few. Not stopping there, he’s previously collaborated with the likes of Eli Brown, Secondcity and Disciples and been on remix duties for the likes of Solardo, Chris Lake, Mark Knight and Green Velvet. Having amassed over 300 million streams on previous singles, Noizu has scored huge success with tracks including ‘Push To Start’, ‘Vogue’,Catch My Love’, and ‘More Love’.  This summer, Noizu is set to take centre stage at renowned festivals and clubs including Day Trip Seattle, La Clarière Paris, and Svn West Rooftop, San Francisco. 

The Melé remix of ‘Summer 91 (Looking Back)’ is out now and is poised to build on the original’s success, offering fans a fresh take on the beloved track. 

