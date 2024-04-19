RadioandMusic
News |  19 Apr 2024 19:34 |  By RnMTeam

Coachella named fourth-best music festival for value in the U.S.

  •     Coachella would cost approximately $2.98 per performing artist this year, according to a new study.
  •     Summerfest is named the best-value festival for 2024, costing approximately $0.62 per performing artist.
  •     Stagecoach Country Music Festival ranks last for value, setting you back $8.13 per artist.

New research conducted by McLuck has found that Coachella Festival costs attendees only $2.98 per performing artist, making it the fourth-best value mega-festival in America this year.

Attendance to this year's Coachella Music Festival was priced at $499 for a 3-day general admission, amounting to roughly $2.98 per performer among the 167 acts. The first half of the festival took place in the Coachella Valley from April 12th to 14th, but this weekend's attendees will also be granted access to the star-studded lineup, which includes Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator, and Doja Cat. Upgrading to VIP costs an additional $570 on top of the general admission ticket.

To determine the best value festivals, a study by casino website McLuck analyzed ticket prices and artist lineups for all of America's major mega-festivals this year. By dividing the total ticket cost by the number of performing artists, the data calculated the cost per artist for each festival.

America's Best Value Music Festivals in 2024

Summerfest, known as "The World's Largest Music Festival," also ranks as the best value. With a general admission pass costing $130 for all nine days (June 20-22, June 27-29, July 4-6), the Milwaukee-based festival comes to approximately $0.62 per performing artist. While some acts require separate tickets, the full lineup includes headliners like Mötley Crüe, SZA, Keith Urban, Maroon 5, and Lil Uzi Vert.

EDC Las Vegas delivers the second-best value for music fans, offering access to 249 EDM artists for just $1.52 per artist. Held May 17th-19th at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, general admission is $379 per person, which gives you access to big names like Tiesto, David Guetta, and Eric Prydz. VIP packages for those seeking an elevated experience start at $1,200 and include exclusive amenities.

Hard Summer lands the third spot for best value, featuring 74 artists for just $2.73 per performance. Held over August 3rd and 4th at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, a 2-day general admission ticket for $202 gets you access to a stellar lineup including Disclosure, Jamie XX, Nelly Furtado, Chase & Status, and more. To upgrade to VIP for the exclusive poolside experience and viewing areas, it will cost you an extra $142 on top of your regular ticket.

Finally, Lollapalooza Chicago brings big-name acts to Grant Park for $3.10 per artist, making it a strong contender for best festival value. To watch artists like Hozier, The Killers, Blink-182, and Skrillex across eight stages over four days (August 1st-4th), a general admission ticket will set you back $409.

Rounding out the ranking for best value per artist are Sonic Temple Festival at $3.36, Sunfest at $3.69, Sick New World at $4.58, When We Were Young Festival at $6.13, and Lovers & Friends Fest at $7.39.

Joerg Nottebaum, spokesperson for McLuck, commented on the findings, "Basking in the sunshine and dancing to the world-class music is what these events are all about. From sampling delicious food vendors to singing along with loved ones, these festivals are guaranteed summer highlights.

However, festival costs can add up fast. Where ticket prices have risen by 55% since 2014, music lovers can take advantage of this study by choosing the top-ranking festivals that give you the best bang for your buck. This way, you can make an informed decision and select the festival that best fits your budget, ensuring a summer filled with unforgettable moments."

 

