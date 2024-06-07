Corren Cavini returns to Purified Records with Daydream EP

MUMABI: Making his highly-anticipated return to Purified Records, Dutch producer Corren Cavini delivers one of the label’s most highly anticipated releases of the year with his monumental Daydream EP.

Stream / Purchase: Corren Cavini – Daydream EP

Entering an uplifting dimension, the title track whisks listeners into a state of sonic bliss with delicate synth melodies in a feel-good soundscape. Lighting up sets around the world, this record has rapidly become a favourite among audiences at Corren Cavini and Nora En Pure’s recent shows. Moving into Remember, Corren devises a poignant atmosphere with layered instrumentation and rolling bass, evoking a sense of nostalgia within moments of play. Accompanied by a club rendition, Corren reworks the original to take it into a dramatic realm with captivating synth work and rolling bass.

Hailing from the vibrant city of Utrecht, The Netherlands, Corren Cavini, born Corné Kamminga, emerges as a beacon in the realm of melodic house and techno. With an electrifying stage presence, he channels boundless energy and authenticity, captivating audiences worldwide. His commitment to authenticity and musical integrity knows no bounds, as he remains deeply emotionally invested in every note and composition. Armed with a deep understanding of music composition, Cavini effortlessly traverses genres, pushing the boundaries of conventional soundscapes.

Rapidly ascending his ladder of milestones and achievements, Corren has chartered releases on esteemed labels such as DAYS like NIGHTS, Purified Records, This Never Happened, Armada Electronic Elements, and ZeroThree. His seamless blend of authentic emotionality and compelling progressions is the perfect recipe for underground enchantment, seeing his songs garnering repeated acclaim from the likes of Eelke Kleijn, Joris Voorn, Tinlicker, Lane 8, Nora En Pure, Above & Beyond, Vintage Culture and more. An artist beyond his years, his steadfast devotion to his craft has led him to showcase his soundscapes at renowned venues such as Laroc Club (Sao Paulo, BR), Ritter Butzke (Berlin, DE), Het Sieraad and Thuishaven (Amsterdam, NL). His impact on the underground realm is just getting started, as he is set on forever exploring the melodic tapestry of his time.

The Daydream artwork displays an underwater shot of coral reef, captured by Daniel Nicholson. Coral reefs, often called the "rainforests of the sea," play a crucial role in maintaining the balance of marine ecosystems by providing habitat and shelter for a diverse range of marine species. They act as natural barriers that protect coastal areas from the impact of waves and storms, thereby helping to prevent coastal erosion and loss of land. Additionally, coral reefs contribute to carbon sequestration, capturing significant amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, which is vital for climate regulation. Organizations like The Great Barrier Reef Foundation help to protect the most precious marine ecosystems.

About Daniel Nicholson:

Daniel Nicholson is one of the globe’s most prominent professional underwater photographers, located on the Ningaloo Reef in Western Australia. Born and raised on the east coast of Australia, he has been surrounded by the ocean his whole life. After years of working as a dive instructor, he picked up an underwater camera and instantly fell in love with photography, and has never looked back. He seeks to share the beauty and magic of the underwater world, inspiring conservation and change through capturing scenes from the depths of the ocean and its breathtaking creatures. The oceans are the lungs of our world, and its inhabitants need all the protection we can provide for them.

About Only One:

Only One is on a mission to restore ocean health and tackle the climate crisis in this generation – with you. Their community unites millions of advocates to drive victories on global campaigns, and their membership community grows their own mangrove forests and coral reefs, as well as removes plastic and carbon pollution. They are accelerating the most powerful ocean and climate solutions, with an approach centred on environmental justice. 100% of funds from their membership plans goes directly to projects on the ground.

