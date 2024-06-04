Alberto Rigoni springs the surprises on ‘Unexpected Lullabies’

MUMBAI: Unexpected Lullabies contains songs that will be half sweet and half rock-metal. The album is produced and partially composed by Alberto Rigoni and dedicated to Vittoria Parini Rigoni and all new born babies (“There are no just tragedies in this world, life is going on!” – says Alberto).

Legendary bassist Michael Manring, keyboardists Alessandro Bertoni (Graham Bonnet Band) and Vitalij Kuprij (Artension, Trans-Siberian Orchestra) feature on the album among a large roster of guest appearences!

Born in 1981, Alberto Rigoni is an Italian bass player, composer, producer and business laywer, internationally known for his career as a solo artist and as a member of the metal band BAD As, The Italians, Natural Born Machines, co-producer of the Vivaldi Metal Project and member of progressive rock band TwinSpirits (no more active) and bassist in Italy for famous Canadian singer Kim Bingham (ex Nelly Furtado).

Between 2008 and 2023 Alberto has released worldwide 12 solo album, spanning from progressive rock metal to fusion. His albums also featured legendary musicians such as Jeff Scott Soto (ex-Journey, Sons of Apollo, etc.), Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater) Kevin Moore (ex Dream Theater), Gavin Harrison (Porcupine Tree, King Crimson), Marco Minnemann (the Aristocrats), Göran Edman (ex Yngwie Malmsteen), Michael Manring, Nathan East, Leland Sklar and many many others.

Alberto has been featured on the cover, along with interviews, of magazine such as Bass Magazine (Japan), Bass Musician Magazine (USA), Bajos Y Bajistas (Spain), Basistas (Poland), TOP BASS (Poland).

Album Design and Artwork by Mark Barrett at https://www.elmtreecreative.co.uk

Among the various bass used one belonged to Randy Coven for the recording of Ark – Burn The Sun. Alberto searched it for years, since it’s a great fan of Randy (Rest in Peace and Power)!