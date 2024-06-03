RadioandMusic
News |  03 Jun 2024 11:22 |  By RnMTeam

Punjabi artist Ninja drops highly anticipated album "The Hood"

MUMBAI: Punjabi music sensation Ninja has officially released his much-awaited album, "The Hood," on May 24th. This dynamic collection of anthems radiates swagger, confidence, and the vibrant energy of urban life, solidifying Ninja's status as a powerhouse in the Punjabi music scene.

Celebrating a decade in the music industry, Ninja's album is a gift to his fans. He says, "The Hood is not just about music; it's a reflection of our lifestyle, resilience, and unapologetic attitude. Each track tells a part of our story, and I'm thrilled for listeners to experience it."

"The Hood" is a rich tapestry of sounds and emotions, with each song depicting a different facet of the Jatt lifestyle and personality. The 7-song album kicks off with "Last Weapon," a track brimming with self-confidence and resilience, embodying an unstoppable inner strength. "Khabi Khan" follows, capturing the essence of style and swagger with its electrifying vibe, celebrating unique personalities, and lifting spirits.

Reflecting on the album's release, Ninja acknowledges the support of Believe Artist Services. He shares, "Their expertise and dedication were pivotal in elevating this release. Their strategic promotion ensured that 'The Hood' reached its full potential, highlighting the importance of effective artist management and strategic partnerships in today's music industry."

Known for his powerful vocals and dynamic performances, Ninja continues to push the boundaries of Punjabi music with "The Hood." Each song is meticulously crafted to resonate with listeners, blending traditional and contemporary sounds that celebrate individuality and style.

