Chinese pop star Xin Liu releases new single 'Walls' via 88Rising

MUMBAI: On the heels of the release of her English-language debut single “Reality,” singer, dancer, producer and Chinese superstar XIN LIU releases new song, “Walls,” out now via 88rising. With its electronic and psychedelic elements and clearly defined rhythm, the song expresses the process of gradually breaking free from inner confinement.

Listen/Share: “Walls” HERE

XIN LIU is the #1 female pop artist in China with over 7 million albums sold, 25M followers on Weibo and a sold-out arena tour. She debuted both “Walls” and “Reality” on stage during her widely-praised Coachella set last month as part of the 88rising Futures set in a thrilling performance that paid homage to her Chinese roots. XIN's participation in the showcase not only made her the first solo Chinese female artist to perform at Coachella but also marked her debut on the global stage, introducing her as a rising superstar to the world.



A Chinese brand ambassador for such brands including Dior and Bacardi, XIN LIU has graced the cover of outlets across Asia including VOGUE, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, L’Officiel, NYLON and more. Most recently, XIN LIU performed at the opening of the Olympics Qualifier Series in Shanghai this month.

Photo Credit: Le3ay Studio

About XIN LIU:

XIN LIU is not only one of the biggest artists to emerge from China in recent years, but she's also the most intriguing. An artist who's created a name for herself not only as a singer, but as a dancer, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and fashion icon. An artist whose hook-laden, genre-splicing pop is eminently danceable, but also impressively wide-ranging: she can deliver emotive ballads with the same ease as her vocals on a gritty, trap hi-hat banger. Her talents, along with her instantly recognizable, effortless androgynous style, have landed her on the covers of Vogue China, Harper's Bazaar, and GQ, as well as a coveted spot as the brand ambassador of Dior China. Add to this mix her compelling live shows and you can see why XIN has won herself a legion of fans to the tune of 26+ million followers on socials and 2.05+ million on streaming platforms, and she's just getting started. Hailing from Guiyang, China, XIN LIU has carved out her path by breaking the traditional mold of Chinese female artists. She first rose to fame in 2020 after winning the Chinese reality show "Youth With You 2" and her 2021 debut album broke platform sales records in China, with over 7 million albums sold.



About 88rising:

88rising is a pioneering global music and media company representing the best of Asian talent. Since its inception, 88rising has paved the way for many music industry firsts: the Asian artist to top the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop charts, Spotify’s Weekly Global Albums chart and enter the top 10 on Mediabase’s Top 40 chart, the first to launch an all-Asian radio channel in North America, and the first and only record label to have a main stage slot at Coachella. 88rising is also most notably the first company to present an Asian-centric music festival in the United States, Head in the Clouds Music & Arts Festival, now in partnership with powerhouse promoter Goldenvoice. The festival expanded globally, for the first time, to Jakarta, Indonesia and Manila, Philippines in 2022. In 2023, the festival also expanded domestically from the flagship location in Pasadena, CA to Queens for the inaugural Head In The Clouds New York. In 2021, 88rising executive produced and curated the soundtrack to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - Marvel Studios’ first Asian-American superhero. Previously, in 2019, 88rising was awarded Label of the Year by NetEase, one of China's largest music streaming platforms. With over 160 million followers across global social media platforms and over 50 billion total streams and views, 88rising’s global influence is undeniable.