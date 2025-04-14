Sonu Kakkar shocks fans by cutting ties with siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar: “I Am No Longer Their Sister”

MUMBAI: In a move that stunned fans and the music industry alike, singer Sonu Kakkar announced on Saturday evening that she is severing ties with her younger siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sonu wrote a heartfelt post declaring she is “no longer a sister” to the two popular artists - a revelation she said comes from “deep emotional pain.” The post, which has since been deleted, left fans shocked and confused.

“Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today,” ending the message with a folded hands emoji.

The announcement came shortly after she was notably absent from Tony Kakkar’s birthday celebrations on April 9. While the exact reason behind her decision remains unknown, speculation is rife on social media. Some fans questioned whether this was a genuine fallout, while others suspected it might be part of a promotional campaign or publicity stunt.

Fan reactions ranged from concerned to skeptical. One user wrote, “Wish you the best (a bit puzzled),” while another hoped things would be resolved soon. Others chimed in with, “Yeh kab hua?” and “PR stunt, diversion from the concert fiasco.” The post also gained traction on Reddit, where similar theories were floated.

So far, neither Neha Kakkar nor Tony Kakkar has responded to the post.

Sonu Kakkar, best known for hits like Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, Yeh Kasoor, and Akhiyan Nu Rehn De, has previously collaborated with both siblings. Apart from Hindi, she has lent her voice to songs in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Nepali.

Interestingly, her post follows another recent revelation from the music industry - composer Amaal Malik’s candid account of his estrangement from his family and battle with clinical depression, which reportedly affected his relationship with his brother, Armaan Malik.

Whether Sonu’s message was a moment of emotional vulnerability or something more calculated, fans are left waiting for clarity — and perhaps, a response from Neha and Tony.