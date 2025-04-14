Sonu Kakkar shocks fans by cutting ties with siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar: “I Am No Longer Their Sister”

MUMBAI: In a move that stunned fans and the music industry alike, singer Sonu Kakkar announced on Saturday evening that she is severing ties with her younger siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sonu wrote a heartfelt post declaring she is “no longer a sister” to the two popular artists - a revelation she said comes from “deep emotional pain.” The post, which has since been deleted, left fans shocked and confused.
“Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today,” ending the message with a folded hands emoji.
The announcement came shortly after she was notably absent from Tony Kakkar’s birthday celebrations on April 9. While the exact reason behind her decision remains unknown, speculation is rife on social media. Some fans questioned whether this was a genuine fallout, while others suspected it might be part of a promotional campaign or publicity stunt.
Fan reactions ranged from concerned to skeptical. One user wrote, “Wish you the best (a bit puzzled),” while another hoped things would be resolved soon. Others chimed in with, “Yeh kab hua?” and “PR stunt, diversion from the concert fiasco.” The post also gained traction on Reddit, where similar theories were floated.
So far, neither Neha Kakkar nor Tony Kakkar has responded to the post.
Sonu Kakkar, best known for hits like Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, Yeh Kasoor, and Akhiyan Nu Rehn De, has previously collaborated with both siblings. Apart from Hindi, she has lent her voice to songs in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Nepali.
Interestingly, her post follows another recent revelation from the music industry - composer Amaal Malik’s candid account of his estrangement from his family and battle with clinical depression, which reportedly affected his relationship with his brother, Armaan Malik.
Whether Sonu’s message was a moment of emotional vulnerability or something more calculated, fans are left waiting for clarity — and perhaps, a response from Neha and Tony.
MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more
MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more
MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more
MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more
MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more
MUMBAI: From foot-tapping beats to soulful ballads, Jigar Saraiya has become one of Bollywood’s most trusted hitmakers. Over the years, he’s given us...read more
MUMBAI: Could Lady Gaga ever disappoint? Not even in our wildest dreams. On Friday night, the Mother Monster made a triumphant return to the...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar recently sent shockwaves across the internet after declaring that she is cutting ties with her siblings, Neha Kakkar and...read more
MUMBAI: In a move that stunned fans and the music industry alike, singer Sonu Kakkar announced on Saturday evening that she is severing ties with her...read more
MUMBAI: Green Day made their long-awaited Coachella debut with a powerful bang, opening their set with the iconic protest anthem American Idiot....read more