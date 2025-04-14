RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  14 Apr 2025 13:20 |  By RnMTeam

Sonu Kakkar shocks fans by cutting ties with siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar: “I Am No Longer Their Sister”

MUMBAI: In a move that stunned fans and the music industry alike, singer Sonu Kakkar announced on Saturday evening that she is severing ties with her younger siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sonu wrote a heartfelt post declaring she is “no longer a sister” to the two popular artists - a revelation she said comes from “deep emotional pain.” The post, which has since been deleted, left fans shocked and confused.

“Deeply devastated to inform you all that I am no longer a SISTER to the two talented Superstars, Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. This decision of mine comes from a place of deep emotional pain, and I am truly disheartened today,” ending the message with a folded hands emoji.

The announcement came shortly after she was notably absent from Tony Kakkar’s birthday celebrations on April 9. While the exact reason behind her decision remains unknown, speculation is rife on social media. Some fans questioned whether this was a genuine fallout, while others suspected it might be part of a promotional campaign or publicity stunt.

Fan reactions ranged from concerned to skeptical. One user wrote, “Wish you the best (a bit puzzled),” while another hoped things would be resolved soon. Others chimed in with, “Yeh kab hua?” and “PR stunt, diversion from the concert fiasco.” The post also gained traction on Reddit, where similar theories were floated.

So far, neither Neha Kakkar nor Tony Kakkar has responded to the post.

Sonu Kakkar, best known for hits like Babuji Zara Dheere Chalo, Yeh Kasoor, and Akhiyan Nu Rehn De, has previously collaborated with both siblings. Apart from Hindi, she has lent her voice to songs in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Nepali.

Interestingly, her post follows another recent revelation from the music industry - composer Amaal Malik’s candid account of his estrangement from his family and battle with clinical depression, which reportedly affected his relationship with his brother, Armaan Malik.

Whether Sonu’s message was a moment of emotional vulnerability or something more calculated, fans are left waiting for clarity — and perhaps, a response from Neha and Tony.

Tags
Sonu Kakkar Neha Kakkar Tony Kakkar
Related news
 | 14 Apr 2025

Sonu Kakkar cuts ties with Neha and Tony Kakkar, but an old Interview tells a different story

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar recently sent shockwaves across the internet after declaring that she is cutting ties with her siblings, Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar. The emotional post on X (formerly Twitter) was soon deleted, but not before it left fans stunned and speculating.

read more
 | 07 Apr 2025

Tony Kakkar drops new track ‘Shat Pratishat’ featuring Samay Raina’s heartfelt audio note, calls out trolls and stands by sister Neha Kakkar

MUMBAI: In a show of friendship and solidarity, comedian Samay Raina thanked singer Tony Kakkar through a voice note that opens the music video for Kakkar’s latest track, Shat Pratishat.

read more
 | 01 Apr 2025

Neha Kakkar vs. Concert Organisers: Melbourne show controversy escalates

MUMBAI: Days after facing backlash for arriving late at her Melbourne concert, singer Neha Kakkar is now at the center of a heated dispute with event organisers Beats Production, who have accused her of causing a Rs. 4.52 crore loss. Organisers Blame Kakkar for Huge Financial Loss

read more
 | 26 Mar 2025

Tony Kakkar posts mysterious message after Neha Kakkar's Melbourne concert backlash

MUMBAI: A day after Neha Kakkar's emotional breakdown on stage in Melbourne went viral, her brother Tony Kakkar took to Instagram to share a cryptic post that seems to defend his sister against the backlash. Tony Kakkar wrote:

read more
 | 25 Mar 2025

Neha Kakkar delivers heartfelt on-stage apology after three-hour delay at Melbourne Concert

MUMBAI: At her Melbourne concert, Neha Kakkar faced a tough crowd after arriving three hours late, with fans voicing their frustration by chanting “Go Back.”

read more

RnM Biz

YouTube launches AI-Powered ‘Music Assistant’ to help creators generate royalty-free tracks

MUMBAI: YouTube has unveiled a new AI-driven tool called Music Assistant, designed to simplify muread more

Can AI learn the soul of music? India’s Top Labels take OpenAI to court over copyright violations

MUMBAI: When French composer Olivier Messiaen wrote Quartet for the End of Time inside a German cread more

Google’s Android Auto 14.2 Beta hints at smart glasses integration for navigation

MUMBAI: Google has released the beta version of Android Auto 14.2, and while it brings subtle upgread more

IPRS and TaFMA Join Hands to Empower Music Creators and Independent Artists in Nagaland

MUMBAI: In a significant step toward strengthening the music ecosystem in Nagaland, the Indian Pread more

Spotify unveils new Ad Tools and GenAI features to Empower Advertisers

MUMBAI: Spotify has rolled out a suite of new advertising tools at its Spotify Advance event in read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jigar Saraiya’s birthday special: A playlist of his greatest hits

MUMBAI: From foot-tapping beats to soulful ballads, Jigar Saraiya has become one of Bollywood’s most trusted hitmakers. Over the years, he’s given us...read more

2
Lady Gaga sets Coachella 2025 ablaze with her mayhem era – A Night of chaos, couture, and iconic comebacks

MUMBAI: Could Lady Gaga ever disappoint? Not even in our wildest dreams. On Friday night, the Mother Monster made a triumphant return to the...read more

3
Sonu Kakkar cuts ties with Neha and Tony Kakkar, but an old Interview tells a different story

MUMBAI: Singer Sonu Kakkar recently sent shockwaves across the internet after declaring that she is cutting ties with her siblings, Neha Kakkar and...read more

4
Sonu Kakkar shocks fans by cutting ties with siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar: “I Am No Longer Their Sister”

MUMBAI: In a move that stunned fans and the music industry alike, singer Sonu Kakkar announced on Saturday evening that she is severing ties with her...read more

5
Green Day ignites Coachella 2025 with fiery debut, political lyrics, and fan-favorite hits

MUMBAI: Green Day made their long-awaited Coachella debut with a powerful bang, opening their set with the iconic protest anthem American Idiot....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2025 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games