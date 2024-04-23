Witness Musical Excellence: Gary Lawyer Live Performance at Phoenix Mall of Asia

MUMBAI: Experience the excitement as Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bengaluru's premier shopping destination, proudly hosts the eagerly awaited "Gary Lawyer Live in Concert" event on 20th April, Saturday. The legendary Indian singer-songwriter Gary Lawyer is renowned for his remarkable impact on Western Music and Bollywood.
Renowned as a true maestro in the realm of music, Gary Lawyer's remarkable journey from New York to India has earned him international acclaim. With a diverse repertoire spanning across genres and decades, Gary's unparalleled talent and unwavering commitment to his craft have solidified his status as a musical legend.
Prepare to be enchanted as Gary Lawyer graces the stage at Phoenix Mall of Asia for an unforgettable evening of soul-stirring melodies and captivating performances. Join us for a mesmerizing concert experience that promises to transcend generations and leave a lasting impression on all in attendance.
Don't miss the opportunity to witness Gary Lawyer's musical prowess firsthand. Mark your calendars and join us for an enchanting evening of music and memories at Phoenix Mall of Asia.
Event Details:
Event: Gary Lawyer Live in Concert
Date: 20th April 2024
Time: 7:30 PM onwards
Location: Fan Park, 2nd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North
Entry: Tickets available on BookmyShow
