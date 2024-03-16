RadioandMusic
News |  16 Mar 2024

Unlock the Musical Realm: Voice of Rahul Collectives performs live at the Phoenix Mall of Asia!

MUMBAI: Prepare to immerse in soulful music this weekend at one of Bengaluru's most vibrant shopping destinations, the Phoenix Mall of Asia with a live performance by the Voice of Rahul Collectives on March 16th, starting at 5:00 PM.

Voice of Rahul Collectives is a dynamic live band that has been mesmerizing audiences in Bengaluru and beyond since 2017. With an impressive repertoire of over 500 electrifying performances, they are renowned for their versatility and remarkable ability to connect with crowds through the power of music.

Breaking language barriers, Voice of Rahul Collectives delivers soulful vocals and captivating melodies in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Bengali, Punjabi, and English. Their unique ability to tailor their set list ensures the creation of a perfect ambiance for any event.

Join us for an unforgettable evening as Voice of Rahul Collectives graces the stage at the Phoenix Mall of Asia. With their wealth of experience and infectious energy, they guarantee a night filled with soul-stirring melodies and memorable performances.

Event Details:

Event:  Voice of Rahul Collectives performing live

Date: 16th March, 2024

Location: Fan Park, 2nd Floor, Phoenix Mall of Asia – Bangalore North.

Time: 5:00 PM Onwards

Entry: Free

Musical Realm Rahul Phoenix Mall of Asia
