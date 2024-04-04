Symphonic metal band ANA push Haute Couture to a new level in their "Scars" music video directed by Peter Coulson

MUMBAI: Symphonic metal band ANA just released a new album entitled The Art of Letting Go via Eclipse Records on March 29th, and earlier today; the band dropped their third music video from the album entitled “Scars”. The music video was directed by Peter Coulson, whose work has been published as covers and editorials in magazines worldwide, winning multiple prestigious awards including AIPP Australian Photographer of the Year, and AIPP Fashion Photographer of the Year 3 times.

Watch “Scars” by Ana right now: https://youtu.be/h7eBinH7iJo

“We had a once in a lifetime opportunity to work with the amazing Peter Coulson” says lead vocalist Anna Khristenko. “We needed one more music video and he happened to have some time between his busy schedule, which was truly a blessing. I have worked with Peter many times before, so we have developed very good chemistry and strong trust between us. On the other hand, it may have been a bit of a learning curve for my band, as Peter’s methods can be unorthodox. He was truly like no other director they’d ever worked with. Even though the subject matter may weigh heavy on the heart, the video is stunningly beautiful. The video was shot in black and white to represent the past. The effect of a black and white video also means that your eyes are not distracted by colors and makes you focus more on the performance and emotions. The message I want to bring across is that even in pain there is beauty to be found." Director Peter Coulson adds, “I just push buttons and allowed Anna and the band to do the rest.”

Ana’s new EP album is entitled The Art of Letting Go and the record is a portrait of passionate emotions bared to the bone, the skin peeled back on our hearts showing new vibrant colors. The album was produced by Josh Mak & Anna Khristenko, recorded & mixed by Chris Themelco (Eye of the Enemy, Colour & Shade, Naberus) at Monolith Studios, and mastered by Thomas 'Plec' Johansson (Groove Armada, Soilwork, Mayhem) at The Panic Room Studio. Vocalist Anna Khristenko offers us an intimate vocal that is mesmerizing, smooth, and ethereal, yet also rocking, sassy, and badass. The arrangements on this record are dynamically intriguing and sonically satisfying. Like a magic carpet ride through mist and shadows, the band creates a sense of suspense and payoff like some mystic noir-setting suddenly becoming a lighted path to an absolutely beautiful music that is addictive, catchy, and hauntingly vivid. The rhythm guitar patterns are crisp and full, the lead solos electrifying, and the keys used inventively as lead, background, and counterpoint in a variety of soundscapes. The bass is all balls and bottom, and the drums alternate between a deep groove, a force on the march, and flares and fireworks in hummingbird sixteenths smooth as late autumn dusk. Altogether, this record makes the chaotic parts of life seem poetic, and it reinforces to us that there is still room for radiance in our souls, in our lives, in the world. The Art of Letting Go was released on March 29, 2024 by Eclipse Records.

So far, the band has released three music videos from the album for the songs entitled “Ouroboros”, “Moth”, and “Scars”. Watch them all at this location.

The Art of Letting Go is available now on all platforms via https://ffm.to/anaart

For more information about Ana and their “Scars” music video, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, Tidal, or Deezer.

For more information about Peter Coulson, visit https://www.peter-coulson.com.au/

Ana discography

The Art of Letting Go (EP) - 2024

Sirens (Single) - 2023

The Art of Letting Go track listing

01. I’m Not the One

02. Scars

03. Ouroboros

04. Sirens (Remastered)

05. Moth

Ana lineup

Anna Khristenko (Vocals), Josh Mak (Guitar), Tory Giamba (Bass), Cleveland Beckford Gonzalez (Drums), Matt Williamson (Keys)