RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Apr 2024 11:30 |  By RnMTeam

Fishbone Founding Member Norwood Fisher assembles team of all stars on new project The Familyhood Nextperience

MUMBAI: Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) has assembled a team of friends for a new project called The Familyhood Nextperience. The collective's debut single “To the Hilt” is now streaming everywhere via DC-Jam Records.

Stream "To The Hilt" HERE

From the vast imagination of Norwood Fisher, founding member of Fishbone, comes a project born out of his love of playing all improvised Dub Reggae. The musicians on this track have played in Fishbone, The Skeletones, Social Distortion, The English Beat, Suicidal Tendencies and Norwood’s mega super group, Trulio Disgracias! It’s an upbeat, very danceable, Reggae/Rock/Ska party track. The Familyhood Nextperience fuels your urge to skank and go NUTTZ!!!

Norwood Fisher Presents The Familyhood Nextperience

"To The Hilt"
Produced by Norwood Fisher, Co-Produced by Derek O’Brien
Mixed by Derek O’Brien
Mastered by Rick Keeler
Guitar- Rocky George
Trombone, Background Vocals - Jay Armant,
Trumpet, Background Vocals - Walter “Dirty Walt” Kibby,
Keyboards, Background Vocals - Paul Hampton
Bass, Background Vocals - Norwood Fisher

Featuring:

Drums- Derek O’Brien (Social Distortion)
Vocals- Ojabah
Vocals- Antonee 1st Class (English Beat)
Vocals- Teia “Tee-Rex” Ricketts (Trulio Disgracias)
Sax- Mike Belk (Trulio Disgracias)

Tags
Def Jam Records Reggae Songs
Related news
 | 30 Apr 2024

Chris Janson announces new dates for his electrifying Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get Tour

MUMBAI: Nashville Harbor/Harpeth 60 Records multi-Platinum selling artist, Chris Janson, has just announced summer dates for his captivating and lively, Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get Tour.

read more
 | 30 Apr 2024

Rising artist Samarth Swarup to drop a genre-defying EP ‘Sama’ with T-Series on 7th May

MUMBAI: Prepare for a musical experience as Samarth Swarup gears up for the release of his upcoming EP “Sama". Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the EP includes four mesmerizing tracks that blend genres and celebrate diversity like never before.

read more
 | 30 Apr 2024

Wacken Metal Battle Canada announces 2024 National Final Bands

MUMBAI: One band to rule them all! After multiple battle rounds with bands from across the country in Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, Oshawa, Hamilton, Montreal, and Quebec City, Wacken Metal Battle Canada is proud to announce this year's 2024 national finalists.

read more
 | 30 Apr 2024

Toronto-Based real-life princess (Like, REALLY) RnB risingsStar ZOCHI releases "Alone (Whole Again)"

MUMBAI: While the supposedly religious try to claim God’s favor for themselves and deny it to anyone they see as “other,” Canadian Afrobeats queen Zochi – and a real-life Princess in royalty, too - has something more open-hearted in mind.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2024

SEVENTEEN'S best album 17 is here right now

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN dropped their Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE with an avant garde music video for the lead single “MAESTRO.”

read more

RnM Biz

A deep dive into Vianet Media that identifies new talent, supports growth, and creates content that resonates with all age groups

MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more

Google's 'Hum to Search' feature debuts on YouTube Music, outpacing Apple's Shazam

MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Musicread more

Where Art Meets Tech: Tracing the Path to Innovation Attributed to Mr. Darshil Shah, Founder and Director, TreadBinary

MUMBAI: The worlds of art and technology have always had an intricate relationship, but in recenread more

Feels Like Home, Kota Factory, Phunkaar & more: Ultimate summer binge list for Teenagers is here

MUMBAI: Summer break boredom kicking in? Say no more!read more

Meet Unisound: The ultimate matchmaker between sample buyers and sellers

MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more

top# 5 articles

1
Justin Bieber's tearful selfies spark concern among fans, Hailey Bieber responds with comforting remarks

MUMBAI: After captivating fans with his Coachella performance, international pop sensation Justin Bieber stirred concern when he shared tearful...read more

2
Vishal-Sheykhar, Armaan Malik, and Shirley Setia unite for Pokémon’s latest animated series on Hungama

The premiere episode of Pokémon’s new series is slated to launch on Hungama on May 25 read more

3
Chris Janson announces new dates for his electrifying Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get Tour

MUMBAI: Nashville Harbor/Harpeth 60 Records multi-Platinum selling artist, Chris Janson, has just announced summer dates for his captivating and...read more

4
The Chainsmokers release “Friday” featuring Fridayy

MUMBAI: GRAMMY® Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers and GRAMMY® nominated R&B singer and songwriter Fridayy have...read more

5
Rising artist Samarth Swarup to drop a genre-defying EP ‘Sama’ with T-Series on 7th May

MUMBAI: Prepare for a musical experience as Samarth Swarup gears up for the release of his upcoming EP “Sama". Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the EP...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games