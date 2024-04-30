Fishbone Founding Member Norwood Fisher assembles team of all stars on new project The Familyhood Nextperience

MUMBAI: Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) has assembled a team of friends for a new project called The Familyhood Nextperience. The collective's debut single “To the Hilt” is now streaming everywhere via DC-Jam Records.

Stream "To The Hilt" HERE

From the vast imagination of Norwood Fisher, founding member of Fishbone, comes a project born out of his love of playing all improvised Dub Reggae. The musicians on this track have played in Fishbone, The Skeletones, Social Distortion, The English Beat, Suicidal Tendencies and Norwood’s mega super group, Trulio Disgracias! It’s an upbeat, very danceable, Reggae/Rock/Ska party track. The Familyhood Nextperience fuels your urge to skank and go NUTTZ!!!

Norwood Fisher Presents The Familyhood Nextperience

"To The Hilt"

Produced by Norwood Fisher, Co-Produced by Derek O’Brien

Mixed by Derek O’Brien

Mastered by Rick Keeler

Guitar- Rocky George

Trombone, Background Vocals - Jay Armant,

Trumpet, Background Vocals - Walter “Dirty Walt” Kibby,

Keyboards, Background Vocals - Paul Hampton

Bass, Background Vocals - Norwood Fisher

Featuring:

Drums- Derek O’Brien (Social Distortion)

Vocals- Ojabah

Vocals- Antonee 1st Class (English Beat)

Vocals- Teia “Tee-Rex” Ricketts (Trulio Disgracias)

Sax- Mike Belk (Trulio Disgracias)