Fishbone Founding Member Norwood Fisher assembles team of all stars on new project The Familyhood Nextperience

MUMBAI: Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) has assembled a team of friends for a new project called The Familyhood Nextperience. The collective's debut single “To the Hilt” is now streaming everywhere via DC-Jam Records.
Stream "To The Hilt" HERE
From the vast imagination of Norwood Fisher, founding member of Fishbone, comes a project born out of his love of playing all improvised Dub Reggae. The musicians on this track have played in Fishbone, The Skeletones, Social Distortion, The English Beat, Suicidal Tendencies and Norwood’s mega super group, Trulio Disgracias! It’s an upbeat, very danceable, Reggae/Rock/Ska party track. The Familyhood Nextperience fuels your urge to skank and go NUTTZ!!!
Norwood Fisher Presents The Familyhood Nextperience
"To The Hilt"
Produced by Norwood Fisher, Co-Produced by Derek O’Brien
Mixed by Derek O’Brien
Mastered by Rick Keeler
Guitar- Rocky George
Trombone, Background Vocals - Jay Armant,
Trumpet, Background Vocals - Walter “Dirty Walt” Kibby,
Keyboards, Background Vocals - Paul Hampton
Bass, Background Vocals - Norwood Fisher
Featuring:
Drums- Derek O’Brien (Social Distortion)
Vocals- Ojabah
Vocals- Antonee 1st Class (English Beat)
Vocals- Teia “Tee-Rex” Ricketts (Trulio Disgracias)
Sax- Mike Belk (Trulio Disgracias)
