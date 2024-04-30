RadioandMusic
News |  30 Apr 2024 12:13 |  By RnMTeam

Hailey Bieber shares reassuring photo of Justin amid concerns

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber recently shared a reassuring photo of her husband, Justin Bieber, after his emotional selfies sparked concern among fans.

In the picture, Justin appears relaxed and content, shirtless with a bandana and funky blue shorts, in what seems to be a seaside setting.

Hailey accompanied the image with a heart eyes emoji, conveying that he's doing well. Despite speculation about their marriage, sources close to the couple assure that Justin and Hailey are "doing really well" and are "very, very happy" together, dispelling any rumors of a divorce.

Hailey Beiber Justin Beiber
