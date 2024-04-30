RadioandMusic
Justin Bieber's tearful selfies spark concern among fans, Hailey Bieber responds with comforting remarks

MUMBAI: After captivating fans with his Coachella performance, international pop sensation Justin Bieber stirred concern when he shared tearful selfies on social media without captions, prompting worried comments from followers expressing empathy and encouragement for his well-being.

The emotional posts quickly went viral, sparking widespread concern among fans. However, Justin's wife, Hailey Bieber, stepped in to address the speculation, providing comfort and dispelling any rumors.

In response to his heartfelt photo series, Hailey playfully remarked on his post, lightening the mood and subtly reassuring fans with her affectionate comment.

