Feels Like Home, Kota Factory, Phunkaar & more: Ultimate summer binge list for Teenagers is here

MUMBAI: Summer break boredom kicking in? Say no more! Dive into a world of teenage dramas filled with love, friendship, and gripping plot twists. Whether you're a fan of heart-wrenching romances or supernatural mysteries, these OTT shows and audio series are here to keep you entertained all summer long. Grab your popcorn, settle into your favorite spot, and get ready for an entertainment extravaganza.

Summer break just got a whole lot more exciting with these fiveexciting teenage OTT shows and audio series to add to your binge list:

Flames Season 4 (Amazon Prime Video)

Season 4 seamlessly picks up from its predecessor, focusing on the evolving dynamics of two couples: Rajat (Ritvik Sahore), Ishita (Tanya Maniktala), Anusha (Sunakshi Grover), and Pandu (Shivam Kakar). The coming-of-age comedy-drama follows the characters as they grapple with the challenges of their final year in school, attempting to strike a delicate balance between studies and love while facing the uncertainties of the future.

Param Sundari (Pocket FM)

Muktanjali is a simple-hearted college-going girl who has always been bullied because of her looks. Her pimples, scars, spectacles, and braces are constantly brought up in conversations with family and classmates as they keep ridiculing her. On Valentine’s Day, she hopes to meet her prince charming, someone who would love her for her kind heart. However, the day ends up changing her life forever. Will Muktanjali be able to find true love? Will she find someone who loves her for who she is? To find out more, listen to Param Sundari.

Kota Factory Season 2 (Netflix)

Like many students from across India, Vaibhav comes to Kota to prepare for JEE and NEET. Along with his friends, he navigates campus life and works hard to get into IIT. In Season 2, the story moves forward from the first season and highlights the lives of Jeetu Bhaiyya (Jeetendra Kumar), Vibhav Bhaiya (MayurMore), Vartika (Revathi Pillai), Meena (Ranjan Raj), Meenal(Urvi Singh), Uday (Alam Khan), and others as they face problems while dealing with their personal crises of IIT-JEE, both as teachers and as aspirants.

Phunkaar (Pocket FM)

Pushkar is a 17-year-old Shiv Bhakt whose body gets taken over by mystical and dangerous snakes who are here to prepare him for his greatest battle that will change the destiny of the world. Tune in to Phunkaar for a mystical journey on Pocket FM.

Feels Like Home Season 2 (Lionsgate Play)

Feels Like Home, a coming-of-age series, follows four boys as they navigate their first house away from home, delving into the chaos of parties, relationships, and conflicts. Season 2 continues to chronicle their journey from boyhood to manhood with increased drama, bromance, and laughter, capturing a whirlwind of emotions and friendship. Helmed by Sahir Raza and written by Sidhanta Mathur, the series stars Prit Kamani, Vishnu Kaushal, Mihir Ahuja, Anshuman Malhotra, Himika Bose, and Inayat Sood.