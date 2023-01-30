Mirchi collaborates with Medulance to launch Sunn Siren Sunn, an initiative to sensitize the public regarding ambulances on the move

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has launched its latest initiative, Sunn Siren Sunn, in collaboration with Medulance, a GPS-based technology platform for fast and reliable first-point medical attention. Through this joint initiative, the brands aim to raise awareness among the public regarding several rules and protocols to be followed on the road. This will enable seamless medical assistance to be provided by ambulances in emergency situations. With its on-air and on-ground channels, Mirchi delivers surround sound to ensure ambulance safety, prioritizing human life, and reaching a wide audience in order to raise awareness regarding ambulance sirens.

According to research published in 2017 by the National Crime Records Bureau, nearly 24,012 people die each day due to a delay in getting medical assistance. In an effort to address this issue, Mirchi has partnered with Medulance to align five mock drills across Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida. The Delhi Police has also provided support to the brands to facilitate the smooth operation of this initiative.

The mock drills were led by popular RJs Vidit and Mohit, which tested the public's discretion during an emergency as an ambulance navigated its way through traffic. In their morning show, Dilli Ke Do Fukrey, the two RJs discuss live updates of the drills with a medical expert to determine whether a patient can reach the hospital in time. That’s not all! Mirchi has also onboarded celebrities including Sumeet Vyas, and Regina Cassandra who have pledged to adhere to ambulance safety rules on the road. Furthermore, Mirchi RJs like RJ Sayema, RJ Rochie, RJ Yash, RJ Navneet, RJ Shruti, and RJ Rabia have amplified this initiative on their social media by urging people to make way for an ambulance in times of emergency. In addition, Mirchi RJs including RJ Sayema, RJ Rochie, RJ Yash, RJ Navneet, RJ Shruti, and RJ Rabia have urged people to make way for an ambulance during emergencies through stories and posts on their social media handles.

Commenting on this initiative, Pooja Gulati, EVP and Senior Director, North, ENIL, Mirchi, said, “We at Mirchi strive to bring initiatives and campaigns that address certain societal and moral issues. And 'Sunn Siren Sunn' reflects the same. Integrating the power of radio with our on-ground efforts, we aim to highlight the problem faced by ambulances and patients to make it to the hospital in time. We are thankful to the Delhi Police and Medulance for their support to help raise awareness for this cause. We hope to make a difference by sensitizing our listeners to be alert and considerate when they see an ambulance in the future.”

Talking about this initiative PRO of Delhi police, Suman Nalwa said, “This is an awareness campaign which I believe is going to save many lives and a public service for the people and the nation.”

Catch the updates of the mock drills every morning from 7 am to 12 pm.