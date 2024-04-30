The Chainsmokers release “Friday” featuring Fridayy

MUMBAI: GRAMMY® Award-winning and chart-topping artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers and GRAMMY® nominated R&B singer and songwriter Fridayy have released their new single “Friday”. On the track, The Chainsmokers set the tempo with a breezy beat accented by earthy keys and slick cymbals, and Fridayy’s vocals melt into the icy bounce as he sings, “There’s nothing that’s stopping us, Is this like we’re young in love, Don’t care if we crash, Having the time of your life.” The song arrives nearly a decade after The Chainsmokers released their song “Roses” ft. ROZES and is a self-dubbed Part 2 of the song that started it all for the duo.
The accompanying official video, directed by Hunter Lyon, projects the energy on-screen as The Chainsmokers and Fridayy soundtrack the ultimate winter escape. The clip intercuts moments of vacation bliss with a widescreen shot of The Chainsmokers and Fridayy preforming the song in the snowy landscape of Jackson Hole, WY.
“Friday” arrives off the back of The Chainsmokers’ first single of the year, “Addicted” with Zerb and Ink, which has over 12Million+ streams in just one month and came flying into the Top 10 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart. It has sprung up the Spotify Viral 50 Playlist in 23 countries and continues to climb every week.
Stay tuned for more surprises and new music coming soon from The Chainsmokers!
