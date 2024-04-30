RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  30 Apr 2024 17:37 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal-Sheykhar, Armaan Malik, and Shirley Setia unite for Pokémon’s latest animated series on Hungama

MUMBAI: The Pokémon Company has announced the launch of 'Pokémon Horizons: The Series,’ a brand-new animated show set to premiere on Hungama on May 25th. The press conference held on April 30th at the JW Marriott, Juhu in Mumbai, featured the unveiling of original opening and ending soundtracks by esteemed composers Vishal-Sheykhar and vocalists Armaan Malik and Shirley Setia, who bring a distinct local flavour to the show.

The new series boasts new characters along with an engaging storyline, featuring Captain Pikachu at the helm of an airship. As a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Indian artists and The Pokémon Company, the new opening and closing tracks offer a unique blend of local flavour to the Pokémon series specially curated for the Indian audience. The collaboration also underscores the brand's dedication to establishing a formidable presence in the Indian entertainment landscape. These tracks capture the spirit of our childhood and promise to warm our hearts.

Sharing their thoughts on the collaboration with The Pokémon Company, Vishal & Sheykhar said, "We were thrilled to receive the call to collaborate with Pokémon. We've crafted tracks that capture the essence of fun and adventure synonymous with the brand, infusing them with a distinct Indian flair to deeply resonate with our local audience. We hope these tracks will keep reminding people of the animated series even when they are away from their TV sets."

Also present at the event, Armaan Malik said, "It’s surreal to think that the Pokémon cards I traded as a kid would lead me to sing the opening track for Pokémon Horizons in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Growing up, watching Pokémon everyday was a ritual and now, to be a voice that carries this legacy forward with the Horizons series is not just an honour, it's a full-circle moment for me. Vishal-Sheykhar have infused traditional sounds with Pokémon's global charm to create a melody that resonates with fans across generations. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this thrilling blend of nostalgia and new adventures.”

Adding to the excitement, Shirley Setia said, “It’s always an honour to be able to create something that resonates so well with our childhood. In fact, I have collected Pokémon soft toys and collectibles that I absolutely loved and still do. Lending my voice to this iconic franchise has been an incredible experience and I hope the tracks will leave a lasting impression among fans.”

Adding on, Rashmi & Virag, lyricists of the song, commented, 'Writing lyrics for the Pokémon show feels like revisiting the days when we watched it with our daughter. We want kids to enjoy the same spirit of fun and adventure through our lyrics.”

As the first episode is set to launch on May 25th on Hungama, Pokémon invites fans old and new to embark on this thrilling new adventure together.

Tags
The Pokémon Company Vishal-Sheykhar Armaan Malik Shirley Setia
Related news
 | 15 Apr 2024

A Collaboration of Pop Icons: Armaan Malik and Calum Scott unite for ‘Always’

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the acclaimed Indian pop singer-songwriter and performer, and English singer-songwriter, Calum Scott announce their collaboration today with the release of their latest single ‘Always’.

read more
 | 12 Apr 2024

A collaboration of Pop Icons: Armaan Malik and Calum Scott unite for 'Always'

MUMBAI: Armaan Malik, the acclaimed Indian pop singer-songwriter and performer, and English singer-songwriter, Calum Scott announce their legendary collaboration today with the release of their latest single ‘Always’.

read more
 | 10 Apr 2024

Top Music Composers winning hearts in India

MUMBAI: India boasts a rich tapestry of musical talent, and at its heart lie the music composers who craft the melodies that resonate with audiences across the nation. From soulful ballads to foot-tapping beats, these maestros have become synonymous with musical excellence.

read more
 | 05 Apr 2024

Big Reveal! Singer-songwriter Armaan Malik becomes the first Indian to debut with his Apple Radio show titled 'Only Just Begun'

MUMBAI: Known for his extraordinary musical talent, singer-songwriter Armaan Malik is expanding his influence into new realms. Breaking ground as the first Indian musician to do so, he is debuting his eagerly awaited radio show titled ‘Only Just Begun’, exclusively on Apple Music worldwide.

read more
 | 29 Mar 2024

Listen Now! Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik joins forces with Lost Stories and Ananya Birla for 'Jazbaati Hai Dil' from 'Do Aur Do Pyaar'

MUMBAI: After recently stunning the audience with his surprise performance alongside American music producer and DJ Marshmello at his Mumbai concert and unveiling his new collaboration with the artist, Singer-Songwriter Armaan Malik is set to dominate music charts once again with his new song tit

read more

RnM Biz

A deep dive into Vianet Media that identifies new talent, supports growth, and creates content that resonates with all age groups

MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more

Google's 'Hum to Search' feature debuts on YouTube Music, outpacing Apple's Shazam

MUMBAI: Google initiated testing of the 'hum to search' feature in late 2023 on its YouTube Musicread more

Where Art Meets Tech: Tracing the Path to Innovation Attributed to Mr. Darshil Shah, Founder and Director, TreadBinary

MUMBAI: The worlds of art and technology have always had an intricate relationship, but in recenread more

Feels Like Home, Kota Factory, Phunkaar & more: Ultimate summer binge list for Teenagers is here

MUMBAI: Summer break boredom kicking in? Say no more!read more

Meet Unisound: The ultimate matchmaker between sample buyers and sellers

MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Vishal-Sheykhar, Armaan Malik, and Shirley Setia unite for Pokémon’s latest animated series on Hungama

The premiere episode of Pokémon’s new series is slated to launch on Hungama on May 25 read more

2
Chris Janson announces new dates for his electrifying Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get Tour

MUMBAI: Nashville Harbor/Harpeth 60 Records multi-Platinum selling artist, Chris Janson, has just announced summer dates for his captivating and...read more

3
Rising artist Samarth Swarup to drop a genre-defying EP ‘Sama’ with T-Series on 7th May

MUMBAI: Prepare for a musical experience as Samarth Swarup gears up for the release of his upcoming EP “Sama". Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the EP...read more

4
SEVENTEEN'S best album 17 is here right now

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN dropped their Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE with an avant garde music video for the lead single “MAESTRO.”Whimsically...read more

5
Flower Power returns to Pacha Ibiza with Bora Uzer as Resident

MUMBAI: Pacha Ibiza’s legendary Flower Power is back again this season, reimagined for a new era while staying true to its core essence. Every...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games