Vishal-Sheykhar, Armaan Malik, and Shirley Setia unite for Pokémon’s latest animated series on Hungama

MUMBAI: The Pokémon Company has announced the launch of 'Pokémon Horizons: The Series,’ a brand-new animated show set to premiere on Hungama on May 25th. The press conference held on April 30th at the JW Marriott, Juhu in Mumbai, featured the unveiling of original opening and ending soundtracks by esteemed composers Vishal-Sheykhar and vocalists Armaan Malik and Shirley Setia, who bring a distinct local flavour to the show.

The new series boasts new characters along with an engaging storyline, featuring Captain Pikachu at the helm of an airship. As a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Indian artists and The Pokémon Company, the new opening and closing tracks offer a unique blend of local flavour to the Pokémon series specially curated for the Indian audience. The collaboration also underscores the brand's dedication to establishing a formidable presence in the Indian entertainment landscape. These tracks capture the spirit of our childhood and promise to warm our hearts.

Sharing their thoughts on the collaboration with The Pokémon Company, Vishal & Sheykhar said, "We were thrilled to receive the call to collaborate with Pokémon. We've crafted tracks that capture the essence of fun and adventure synonymous with the brand, infusing them with a distinct Indian flair to deeply resonate with our local audience. We hope these tracks will keep reminding people of the animated series even when they are away from their TV sets."

Also present at the event, Armaan Malik said, "It’s surreal to think that the Pokémon cards I traded as a kid would lead me to sing the opening track for Pokémon Horizons in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Growing up, watching Pokémon everyday was a ritual and now, to be a voice that carries this legacy forward with the Horizons series is not just an honour, it's a full-circle moment for me. Vishal-Sheykhar have infused traditional sounds with Pokémon's global charm to create a melody that resonates with fans across generations. I can’t wait for everyone to experience this thrilling blend of nostalgia and new adventures.”

Adding to the excitement, Shirley Setia said, “It’s always an honour to be able to create something that resonates so well with our childhood. In fact, I have collected Pokémon soft toys and collectibles that I absolutely loved and still do. Lending my voice to this iconic franchise has been an incredible experience and I hope the tracks will leave a lasting impression among fans.”

Adding on, Rashmi & Virag, lyricists of the song, commented, 'Writing lyrics for the Pokémon show feels like revisiting the days when we watched it with our daughter. We want kids to enjoy the same spirit of fun and adventure through our lyrics.”

As the first episode is set to launch on May 25th on Hungama, Pokémon invites fans old and new to embark on this thrilling new adventure together.