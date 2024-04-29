RadioandMusic
News |  29 Apr 2024 15:47 |  By RnMTeam

SEVENTEEN'S best album 17 is here right now

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN dropped their Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE with an avant garde music video for the lead single “MAESTRO.”

Whimsically based on the group’s signature sound ‘SEVENTEEN RIGHT HERE,’ Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE is a proud testament to SEVENTEEN’s current dominance and a vow for the future.

Composed of 2 CDs, the album presents 4 new tracks, Korean versions of 8 previously-released Japanese lead singles, 20 lead singles from past Korean releases, and a digital-only instrumental version of the group’s debut single, “Adore U.”

This extensive tracklist featuring the band’s celebrated discography is a reminder of SEVENTEEN’s self progression and their relentless evolution as artists, while the newly added tracks signal a promising way forward with much more to unveil.

The new lead single “MAESTRO” best represents such progression, weaving in elements from the band’s past 7 releases– “Adore U,” “VERY NICE,” “Oh My!”, “Fear,” “Rock with you,” “CHEERS,” and “Super”– while innovating a style and concept vastly original to itself. Aligning with the group’s core message around solidarity, this captivating dance R&B track illustrates how together, we can orchestrate our own universe like a ‘maestro.’

Further amplifying this message, the cinematic music video for “MAESTRO” is set in a dark dystopian world where anything, including music and art, can be easily created with technology. The 13 members explore the concept of ‘true creation’ as they confront and eventually embrace the unfamiliar beings introduced to them, ending the video with a thought-provoking question, “Who is the real MAESTRO?”

In addition to the lead single, the creative powerhouse showcases their versatility through three distinct unit tracks. “LALALI” captures Hip-hop Unit’s laid-back confidence, while “Spell” delivers Performance Unit’s sensual sentiment of love and “Cheers to youth” embodies Vocal Unit’s celebration of simple joys of life. Members including WOOZI, S.COUPS, WONWOO, MINGYU, VERNON, THE 8, and DINO have all taken part in the production.

At the global press conference ahead of the album release, SEVENTEEN shared that 17 IS RIGHT HERE marks just the beginning of what is more to come. The group hinted at the opportunities to connect with fans globally, revealing for the first time their plan for a U.S. tour in the fall this year. In Europe, they are set to grace Glastonbury's main stage and will be the sole K-pop act to perform at this year's Lollapalooza Berlin. Furthermore, SEVENTEEN is slated to return with another album in the latter half of this year, offering fans much anticipation and excitement.

According to PLEDIS Entertainment, 17 IS RIGHT HERE has received more than 3 million pre-orders as of April 19, 10 days prior to the official release, achieving an impressive sales record.

