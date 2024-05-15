RadioandMusic
Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharan Sharma, Mohammed Faiz And Jaani unveil 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' first song 'Dekhha Tenu' at an event in Mumbai!

MUMBAI: Since the netizens got a glimpse of ‘Dekhha Tenu’ in the recently released trailer of the upcoming romantic drama ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi,’ there has been major buzz and excitement surrounding the song’s full release.

The wait has finally ended! The makers of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ launched the highly awaited full song at a grand event in Mumbai. Present at the event were Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, along with the film’s director Sharan Sharma, Singer Mohammad Faiz, Lyricist and Composer Jaani.

The event witnessed, Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Director Sharan Sharma speaking about the film, followed by a performance by Mohammad Faiz and Jaani on Dekhha Tenu, culminating with the video release of the song. ‘Dekhha Tenu’ showcases a sparkling chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor.

The song is shot in the picturesque locales of Jaipur, showcasing the duo’s beautiful wedding sequence in the film along with some glimpses highlighting their chemistry. *Actor, Rajkummar Rao* said, “Dekhha Tenu’ is a beautiful song, I’ve grown up listening to it, and holds a special place in my heart. It comes at a crucial and sweet juncture in the film and I am happy that it’s finally out for everyone to listen to.” *Actress Janhvi Kapoor* said, “As someone who grew up in the 90s, ‘Dekhha Tenu’ resonates deeply with me.

It has a nostalgic charm with a beautiful rendition. Featuring in this timeless gem feels like a full-circle moment for me and my heart is filled with gratitude. It’s an important part of our love story in the film and I can’t wait for everyone to experience it.” *Director Sharan Sharma* remarked, “‘Dekhha Tenu’ holds a special place in the film’s narrative. It enriches the journey of ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’, captivating audiences with its beauty and emotion.” *Lyricist and Composer Jaani*, added, “It's amazing to see the love people are already pouring in for ‘Dekhha Tenu’ just after watching a small glimpse of it. It’s such an iconic verse, and we wanted to live up to that legacy while ensuring that the new version is as beautiful and unique as the older one. The journey of composing this song has been exciting, and I truly believe that Mohammad Faiz has done an exceptional job singing it.”

Mohammad Faiz, the singer, expressed his gratitude, saying, “It has been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for me. This marks my debut song in Bollywood and the excitement is simply overwhelming. Being part of such a special film is a wonderful opportunity for me and I am truly grateful for it. Preparing this song for Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor, alongside working with Jaani, has been nothing short of a dream come true. I am hoping that everyone resonates with the song and gives it the same love that we had while creating it.” Composed and written by Jaani, sung by Mohammad Faiz, Dekhha Tenu carries forward the legacy of ‘Say ‘Shava Shava’’ composed by Aadesh Shrivastava and written by Sameer Anjaan and sung by Udit Narayan. Directed by Sharan Sharma, produced by Zee Studios and Dharma Productions, ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi’ is scheduled for release on 31st May 2024. The song is now out on Sony Music India and all music platforms.

