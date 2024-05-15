RadioandMusic
News |  15 May 2024 16:51 |  By RnMTeam

Rising music star Shiraz Ahmed set to tug heartstrings with latest single, 'Sang Humare'

MUMBAI: Emotions run deep as Shiraz Ahmed, a rising sensation in the indie pop scene prepares to unveil his latest musical masterpiece, "Sang Humare." Set against the backdrop of love, heartbreak, and the eternal quest for answers, this soul-stirring single promises to resonate with audiences far and wide. A minimalist music video that captures the essence of the song's message accompanies the release of the song. Shot with artistic precision, the video serves as a visual companion to the emotional journey depicted in the lyrics, offering viewers a glimpse into Shiraz's world of heartfelt melodies and profound storytelling.

Inspired by personal turmoil and the universal search for understanding, "Sang Humare" digs into the depths of longing and loss with a poignant blend of melody and meaning. Written and composed during a period of heartbreak, Shiraz pours his soul into every lyric, inviting listeners to join him on a journey of reflection and resilience.

Shiraz categorises "Sang Humare" as an indie pop anthem that speaks to the trials and triumphs of love while describing the song as a fusion of upbeat melodies and heartfelt lyrics. Through its infectious rhythm and poignant verses, the track invites audiences to experience the full spectrum of human emotion, from joy to sorrow and everything in between.

Commenting on his love of music, Shiraz Ahmed pinpointed, "Music has always been my raw, unfiltered expression to the world—a conduit through which I bare my soul and connect with the hearts of listeners. In today's music scene, I aim to be real and genuine while creating tunes that reflect all the different feelings people have. Through the beauty of the song, I share my journey, my heartaches and my triumphs, inviting listeners to join me in this timeless dance of vulnerability and connection."

Reflecting on the song's significance, Prateek Gandhi, a renowned singer and producer, said,” Crafting the musical landscape for 'Sang Humare' with Shiraz Ahmed has been an inspiring journey of creativity and connection. As a producer, my goal is to capture the essence of emotion and translate it into captivating soundscapes. Working alongside Shiraz, we've merged our visions to create a sonic experience that speaks directly to the heart. Through our collaboration, we hope to touch the lives of listeners in profound and meaningful ways, reminding them of the transformative power of music to heal, inspire, and unite."

Collaborating with producer Prateek Gandhi, Shiraz brings his vision to life with a captivating musical arrangement that complements the raw emotion of his lyrics. Together, they craft a sound that is both timeless and timely, offering solace to anyone who has ever felt the sting of lost love.

As anticipation builds for the release of "Sang Humare," Shiraz looks forward to sharing this deeply personal piece of his heart with the world. With plans for future singles on the horizon, he remains committed to creating music that speaks to the soul and leaves a lasting impression on all who listen. "Sang Humare" will be available on all major streaming platforms, accompanied by the debut of its official music video. For updates and exclusive content, follow Shiraz Ahmed on social media.

Streaming Link

Youtube

Spotify

Wink Music

 

 

Sang Humare Prateek Gandhi music Songs
