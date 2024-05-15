Point Break Festival now accepting on-site Media Credential applications

MUMBAI: Members of the media under editorial assignment to cover the inaugural Point Break Festival can apply for credentials online HERE. Please note, the deadline to apply for media credentials is May 30, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. ET (Thursday night).

WHAT: The Point Break Festival is an all-new two-day music festival headlined by Sublime and Rebelution at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront June 1-2, 2024. Featuring more than 20 bands throughout the weekend, the first-time festival will take place at 5th Street on the beach and include local food vendors and local craft vendors. Single day and weekend tickets are now available at www.pointbreakfestival.com.

WHO / Daily Lineups:

Saturday, June 1

Sublime, Wiz Khalifa, Stephen Marley, Pepper, Fortunate Youth, Bumpin Uglies, DENM, Artikal Sound System, Joe Samba, The Supervillains, The Quasi Kings, Ganjacat

Sunday, June 2

Rebelution, Steel Pulse, Tribal Seeds, Hirie, The Expendables, Ballyhoo!, Tropidelic, Passafire, RDGLDGRN, Kash'd Out, Of Good Nature, Cultivated Mind

WHEN: Doors open at 12:00 p.m. ET each day with live performances starting at 1:00 p.m.

WHERE: 5th Street at the beach. See Festival map below: