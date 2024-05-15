Electronica duo Tech Panda x Kenzani collaborate with Punjabi popstar Talwiinder and singer Mithika Kanwar for 'Gal Kardi'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based contemporary electronica producers Tech Panda and Kenzani have a love for Indian sounds that permeates every aspect of their production. Their ability to mould folktronica into different styles has seen them tackle different genres, across a wide range of bpm.

Their latest collaboration Punjab-born, California-bred artist Talwiinder and frequent collaborator and experimental Punjabi singer-songwriter Mithika Kanwar is yet another example of their dexterity when it comes to folktronica.

Atmospheric and restrained, ‘Gal Kardi’ is a sepia-toned electronica production, and showcases just why Talwiinder and Mithika are such prolific artists in the Punjabi pop space. Their silken vocals, accompanied by the sound of falling rain, infuse the track with nostalgia and warmth.

“‘Gal Kardi’ has been one of our favourite tracks till date, with two of our favourite artists who effortlessly complement each other’s style of music,” say the producer duo of Tech Panda and Kenzani. “Each track with Talwiinder is very special but this song really sparks nostalgic emotions, evoking a feeling of having lived in another era. The stunning Mitika Kanwar never ceases to surprise us as she lights up the song’s soul with her stunning vocals,” they add.

The multi-talented singer, song-writer and producer Talwiinder who brings refreshing energy to hip-hop and pop with his incisive vocals and earthy voice, has another song with the two – after ‘Heer’ and ‘Gal Kardi’ – in the pipeline.

The duo of Rupinder Nanda and Kedar Santwani who are behind hits like ‘Dilbar’, ‘Kulli’, ‘Indian Monsoon’, ‘Khoyo’, ‘Heer’ have numerous releases lined up, including a 21-track album next month. They are releasing two more singles on the heels of ‘Gal Kardi’ this week, ‘Sutha Sutha’ with the folk stylings of Rais Khan Project and ‘Balle Balle’ with UK rapper Raxstar. ‘Balle Balle’ features a soulful Punjabi rendition done Amapiano and afrobeat style.

The two singles will release on May 19 and May 20 respectively.

They also just recently released a track ‘Kamli’ on the London-based international label, Aluku Records.

‘Gal Kardi’ is now available across all streaming platforms.