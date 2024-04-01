RadioandMusic
News |  01 Apr 2024 13:49 |  By RnMTeam

Paige Bea shares arresting new alt-pop single, 'Floods'

MUMBAI: Crystalline synth lines, ethereal vocals, an addictive beat and some ASMR whispers - “Floods” is an alternative pop banger that hits like fresh spring sun after a long winter. The first release following Paige’s 2022 6-track EP “Goodbye, Then!” (coverage from BBC Radio 1 Future Artists, The Line Of Best Fit & The Independent), “Floods” is the first track of Paige’s next project slated for this June, supported by Help Musicians. “There’s a needle of doubt and I can’t get it out”, Floods is a song that contrasts the joys of new love with the gnawing anxiety that often surround it, a sonic and lyrical exploration of what it means to be flooded by conflicting feelings. Produced and recorded in Berlin by Gabriel Gifford (BODUR, Harvey Causon), the release will have radio plugging for the duration, press support from DMY and visual marketing inducing avatar-led visualisers made by rising Greek digital artist Chloe Karnezis. For fans of Caroline Polachek, Imogen Heap and Bjork.

"I wrote “Floods” to try to mimic that strange feeling of suddenly getting the love you wanted for so long but simultaneously being flooded with doubts. Is the person actually who you want? Is something missing? Is the sex actually any good? Sonically I wanted it to soar and roll along like a stream, packed with floaty, watery synth lines and ethereal vocals that go from high and soaring to whispered, to evoke and reflect all the mixed emotions. I wanted to create the perfect love child of Caroline Polachek, Bjork and Imogen Heap and the song was produced and recorded the song in Berlin by the mega talented producer and artist Gabriel Gifford. It’s the first single of my next project that has been funded and supported by Help Musicians and the follow up to my 2022 EP Goodbye, Then!"

Paige is set to play her next headline show at The Lower Third this autumn (TBA - embargoed until May) and is on this year's lineup at HowTheLightGetsIn Festival in Hay-on-Wye. Having sold out her last headline show at The Lexington and played Rough Trade Nottingham last year, she’s also previously supported Rachel Chinouriri, Harvey Causon, Grace Lightman and most recently Sans Soucis on the London date of her tour. She also made an appearance at several festivals last summer including We Out Here and the main stage of El Dorado.

