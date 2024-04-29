Groove to the Nostalgic Beats of ‘Bin Tere Sanam’ from ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’!

MUMBAI: The summer rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ has been winning hearts and now takes audiences down memory lane with ‘Bin Tere Sanam’ featuring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi's dynamic performances inject a fresh energy into the track, as they groove to the music with effortless charm and uninhibited enthusiasm. Get ready to be confused and consumed by the magic of romance and embark on a journey of unexpected twists with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, the film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is currently running in theatres.