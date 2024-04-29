RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Apr 2024 15:00 |  By RnMTeam

Groove to the Nostalgic Beats of ‘Bin Tere Sanam’ from ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’!

MUMBAI: The summer rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ has been winning hearts and now takes audiences down memory lane with ‘Bin Tere Sanam’ featuring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi. Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi's dynamic performances inject a fresh energy into the track, as they groove to the music with effortless charm and uninhibited enthusiasm. Get ready to be confused and consumed by the magic of romance and embark on a journey of unexpected twists with ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’. Presented by Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, the film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and features Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy. 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' is currently running in theatres.

Tags
Bin Tere Sanam Do Aur Do Pyaar music
Related news
 | 29 Apr 2024

SEVENTEEN'S best album 17 is here right now

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN dropped their Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE with an avant garde music video for the lead single “MAESTRO.”

read more
 | 29 Apr 2024

13 Years of 'Saibo': Celebrating Sachin-Jigar's musical hits of the movie ‘Shor In The City’

MUMBAI: 28 April 2024 marks the 13th year of the much-loved ‘Shor In The City.’ The multi-narrative film set in Mumbai gave us one of the most unique and relatable albums of all time.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2024

HU$H unveils new single and music video ‘Calling on angels’

MUMBAI: Burning down boundaries once again, buzzing genre disruptor HU$H returns with a new single and music video entitled “Calling On Angels” out now via Strange Music. Produced by HU$H, it notably marks his first release of 2024 and paves the way for a whole lot more to come.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2024

Seedhe Maut's Lunch Break Live in Mumbai

 MUMBAI: Mumbaikars, get ready to mosh! Seedhe Maut, the lyrical duo of Calm and Encore ABJ, are bringing the fire of Delhi's rap scene straight to your city. Mark your calendars for May 4th, Seedhe Maut's ‘Lunch Break’ India Tour, presented by Azadi Records, is taking over R2 Ground, BKC!

read more
 | 29 Apr 2024

Nikitaa's new single "Elevator": ascend to new musical heights

MUMBAI: Step into the musical journey with Nikitaa's latest single, "Elevator," a perfect blend of dance-pop and R&B that promises to take listeners on an uplifting sonic adventure.

read more

RnM Biz

Where Art Meets Tech: Tracing the Path to Innovation Attributed to Mr. Darshil Shah, Founder and Director, TreadBinary

MUMBAI: The worlds of art and technology have always had an intricate relationship, but in recenread more

Feels Like Home, Kota Factory, Phunkaar & more: Ultimate summer binge list for Teenagers is here

MUMBAI: Summer break boredom kicking in? Say no more!read more

Meet Unisound: The ultimate matchmaker between sample buyers and sellers

MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more

BIG FM presents the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS DELHI, celebrates the change makers and impact businesses of the city

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more

top# 5 articles

1
Fans express their excitement to see their Lucky Paaji Aka Vaarun Bhagat in Undekhi 3 says, "Lucky Paaji taught me what loyalty is....."

MUMBAI: After the massive success of the first two seasons of Undekhi, fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Season 3. The makers recently...read more

2
Singer Shahid Mallya's father Salim passes away, was ill for a long time

Mumbai: Shahid Mallya expressed deep sadness over the passing of his father, Salim Alias Krishna Kumar Mallya. He was a highly talented musician and...read more

3
13 Years of 'Saibo': Celebrating Sachin-Jigar's musical hits of the movie ‘Shor In The City’

MUMBAI: 28 April 2024 marks the 13th year of the much-loved ‘Shor In The City.’ The multi-narrative film set in Mumbai gave us one of the most unique...read more

4
Artium Empowers Global Music Talent through its Artium Superstar Finale and Teachers Conclave Events

MUMBAI: Artium Academy, India’s leading music learning and community platform, recently wrapped up its grand Artium Superstar Finale and Teacher...read more

5
SEVENTEEN'S best album 17 is here right now

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN dropped their Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE with an avant garde music video for the lead single “MAESTRO.”Whimsically...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games