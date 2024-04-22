RadioandMusic
BIG FM presents the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS DELHI, celebrates the change makers and impact businesses of the city
MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS DELHI, celebrating the visionary entrepreneurs and the exceptional efforts of impact makers in the city. The event aimed to recognize and commend businesses known for their pioneering approach and incredible contributions to the society across various sectors.  Sponsored by India Daily Live news channel, the event unfolded on April 18th, 2024, at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place Delhi. The awards drew a distinguished gathering of luminaries from diverse sectors who felicitated the deserving winners with the prestigious BIG Impact trophy.

The capital city of Delhi, renowned as the land of historical leaders, resonates with inspiring tales at every turn. Embracing this legacy, the city fosters a fertile ground for creative thinkers and thriving businesses, who have diligently carved a remarkable path and motivated many through their tireless efforts and steadfast commitment. These awards underscored the transformative influence of innovation and perseverance, spanning diverse sectors including Auto, Real Estate & Allied, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Education, Fashion, Lifestyle and beyond. The event was elevated by the presence of distinguished personalities, such as renowned educator, business consultant and author, Mr. Shiv Khera, popular actress Adah Sharma and the creator of India's first poetry band, TheInkBandOnline, Mr. Irshad Kamil.

Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, “With each edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS we aim to acknowledge the incredible efforts of businesses and individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to the society. This edition held in Delhi, is a testimony of evolving businesses, not only excelling but also setting benchmarks for the future. At BIG FM, we value the emergence of new ideas and efforts, recognizing the significance of appreciation in driving positive change. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners for their exceptional dedication.”

The BIG IMPACT AWARDS' tradition of excellence is set to rise with its upcoming editions as the award will soon be held in Udaipur, Nagpur and many more cities.

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Awards category

Winner

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Poetry and Lyrics

Irshad Kamil

BIG IMPACT Creator in the field of Mental wellbeing

Ms. Samaya Chauhan

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Emerging School

Swiss Cottage School

BIG IMPACT Creator in the Growth of IT Solutions and Services Company In India

NewGen IT

BIG IMPACT Creator in digital advertising space

Ammaya Vox

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of pre-owned cars

Spinny

IMPACT Creator in "Helping and Empowering under-privileged sections of society"

Sun Foundation

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of real estate luxury projects for year 24

Ganga Realty

BIG IMPACT Creator in the Field of Farm Tourism

Pratapgarh Farms

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Green workplace & ESG

Aeiforia Architects

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Dermatology and Hair Transplants

MedLinks

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of real estate consultancy

Investoxpert advisors Pvt ltd

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Creative Luxury Wedding Planner

WBI Weddings

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Gynaecology

Dr. Priya Shukla

BIG IMPACT Awards in the category of Emerging real estate brand

TREVOC Group

BIG IMPACT Creator in category of sensors in sanitary Hygiene

BPE Innovation Pvt Ltd

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Electronic goods since 1984

T-series Electronics

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Holiday Homes- Goa

Yugen Infra pvt ltd

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of emerging radio agency

Megaheards communication pvt. Ltd

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Specialised Aviation Services

Pilgrimage Aviation

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Denim processing

Guriya Creations Private Limited

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Women Empowerment

Queen's Brigade

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Sustainable Hotel 2024

Radisson Blu, Faridabad

BIG IMPACT Creator in the Range of Peanut Butter

Das Foodtech Pvt Ltd (Pintola Butter)

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Hospitality and Services

Eros Hotel

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Beverages

Headlee Green

IMPACT Creator in the Subcompact Crossover SUV category for the year 2023

Renault India Private Limited - Kiger

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of fastest growing online Travel company

Wagnistrip (OPC) Private Limited

BIG IMPACT Creator in EV Financing category

Revfin Services Private Limited

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of premium tea

Today tea Ltd

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Water & Amusement Park

Jurasik Park inn

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of 360 degree Advertising Solutions.

Brand Groww Advertising Pvt Ltd

BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Fintech

Meesra

BIG IMPACT Creator in Micro & MSME Lending

Sugmya Finance

