BIG FM presents the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS DELHI, celebrates the change makers and impact businesses of the city

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS DELHI, celebrating the visionary entrepreneurs and the exceptional efforts of impact makers in the city. The event aimed to recognize and commend businesses known for their pioneering approach and incredible contributions to the society across various sectors. Sponsored by India Daily Live news channel, the event unfolded on April 18th, 2024, at Eros Hotel, Nehru Place Delhi. The awards drew a distinguished gathering of luminaries from diverse sectors who felicitated the deserving winners with the prestigious BIG Impact trophy.
The capital city of Delhi, renowned as the land of historical leaders, resonates with inspiring tales at every turn. Embracing this legacy, the city fosters a fertile ground for creative thinkers and thriving businesses, who have diligently carved a remarkable path and motivated many through their tireless efforts and steadfast commitment. These awards underscored the transformative influence of innovation and perseverance, spanning diverse sectors including Auto, Real Estate & Allied, Hospitality, Health & Wellness, Education, Fashion, Lifestyle and beyond. The event was elevated by the presence of distinguished personalities, such as renowned educator, business consultant and author, Mr. Shiv Khera, popular actress Adah Sharma and the creator of India's first poetry band, TheInkBandOnline, Mr. Irshad Kamil.
Speaking on the occasion, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, said, “With each edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS we aim to acknowledge the incredible efforts of businesses and individuals who have made noteworthy contributions to the society. This edition held in Delhi, is a testimony of evolving businesses, not only excelling but also setting benchmarks for the future. At BIG FM, we value the emergence of new ideas and efforts, recognizing the significance of appreciation in driving positive change. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners for their exceptional dedication.”
The BIG IMPACT AWARDS' tradition of excellence is set to rise with its upcoming editions as the award will soon be held in Udaipur, Nagpur and many more cities.
Check out the complete list of winners below:
Awards category
Winner
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Poetry and Lyrics
Irshad Kamil
BIG IMPACT Creator in the field of Mental wellbeing
Ms. Samaya Chauhan
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Emerging School
Swiss Cottage School
BIG IMPACT Creator in the Growth of IT Solutions and Services Company In India
NewGen IT
BIG IMPACT Creator in digital advertising space
Ammaya Vox
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of pre-owned cars
Spinny
IMPACT Creator in "Helping and Empowering under-privileged sections of society"
Sun Foundation
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of real estate luxury projects for year 24
Ganga Realty
BIG IMPACT Creator in the Field of Farm Tourism
Pratapgarh Farms
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Green workplace & ESG
Aeiforia Architects
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Dermatology and Hair Transplants
MedLinks
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of real estate consultancy
Investoxpert advisors Pvt ltd
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Creative Luxury Wedding Planner
WBI Weddings
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Gynaecology
Dr. Priya Shukla
BIG IMPACT Awards in the category of Emerging real estate brand
TREVOC Group
BIG IMPACT Creator in category of sensors in sanitary Hygiene
BPE Innovation Pvt Ltd
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Electronic goods since 1984
T-series Electronics
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Holiday Homes- Goa
Yugen Infra pvt ltd
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of emerging radio agency
Megaheards communication pvt. Ltd
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Specialised Aviation Services
Pilgrimage Aviation
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Denim processing
Guriya Creations Private Limited
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Women Empowerment
Queen's Brigade
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Sustainable Hotel 2024
Radisson Blu, Faridabad
BIG IMPACT Creator in the Range of Peanut Butter
Das Foodtech Pvt Ltd (Pintola Butter)
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Hospitality and Services
Eros Hotel
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Beverages
Headlee Green
IMPACT Creator in the Subcompact Crossover SUV category for the year 2023
Renault India Private Limited - Kiger
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of fastest growing online Travel company
Wagnistrip (OPC) Private Limited
BIG IMPACT Creator in EV Financing category
Revfin Services Private Limited
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of premium tea
Today tea Ltd
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Water & Amusement Park
Jurasik Park inn
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of 360 degree Advertising Solutions.
Brand Groww Advertising Pvt Ltd
BIG IMPACT Creator in the category of Fintech
Meesra
BIG IMPACT Creator in Micro & MSME Lending
Sugmya Finance