BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Main Bhi Finance Minister', a campaign focused on inspiring women to be their own Finance Minister. Hosted by renowned RJ - RJ Rani, famous for her afternoon show 'Aap Jaisi Rani', the month-long program was sponsored by the leading stock market learning institute - Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy. The campaign served as a dynamic platform dedicated to bridging financial disparities and promoting gender equality. Adding an entertaining twist, BIG FM roped in the famous rapper AGSY for an enthralling anthem for this initiative.

Throughout the campaign, a wide range of engaging activities and thought-provoking discussions took place, fostering a dynamic and interactive environment. The campaign featured a stellar lineup of celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Yami Gautam, Adah Sharma, Saiyami Kher, Sharvari Wagh, Mahi Gil, Palak Mucchal, Mannara Chopra and Krishna Shroff. Finance specialists like Pooja Bhinde, a Certified Financial Planner and Dr. Priyanka Singh from the Ministry of Finance, also offered invaluable investment advice and tips. Furthermore, the campaign featured a series of impactful sessions that offered a mix of different perspectives and advice on how to manage their finances. Sessions like ‘Men Supporting Women’ provided valuable insights from finance experts.

A ‘BIG Female Jock Round Table Conference’ was also conducted which brought together leading voices like RJ Rani, RJ Nisha, RJ Rashi & RJ Pamela, sharing their views on life and finance for women. Participants had the opportunity to share their personal stories and be a part of spontaneous discussions. The campaign reached its culmination with the compelling stories of five real women making significant strides in the investment space. These narratives were expertly presented by Avadhut Sathe as part of the '5 Stories of Laxmi' series. As a part of the initiative, the radio network also released a special anthem for ‘Main Bhi Finance Minister’ with Rapper Agsy & RJ Rani in both video and audio format.

Sharing his thoughts, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, remarked, “We are immensely proud to witness the overwhelming response and support from women across the nation. This engagement reflects the proactive steps women are taking to strengthen the economy collectively. Through 'Main Bhi Finance Minister,' our primary objective was to educate and address gender disparities. As we conclude the campaign, the collective participation of both genders in educating women has propelled us towards the crucial goal of bridging the gender gap. I extend my heartfelt thanks to our sponsor and everyone else who shared their expertise and contributed towards our goal of empowering women.”

As part of the campaign, financial training workshop for women was also hosted by Avadhut Sathe alongside the engaging BIG RJs - RJ Neetu, RJ Bhawna and RJ Pamela who provided attendees with a platform to ask questions and gain valuable insights on financial literacy. The workshop marked a transformative experience, attracting over hundreds of participants from across India. With a significant turnout both online and offline at the Avadhut Sathe Trading Academy located in Mulund, the event demonstrated widespread engagement and enthusiasm. Audio bytes capturing the essence of this event were broadcast across all shows, ensuring that the impact of the workshop resonated far beyond its immediate audience.