HU$H unveils new single and music video ‘Calling on angels’

MUMBAI: Burning down boundaries once again, buzzing genre disruptor HU$H returns with a new single and music video entitled “Calling On Angels” out now via Strange Music. Produced by HU$H, it notably marks his first release of 2024 and paves the way for a whole lot more to come. Listen to “Calling On Angels” here - https://lnk.to/CallingOnAngels.

The track layers raw guitar over a grainy beat punctuated by swells of orchestral swings. Meanwhile, HU$H lyrically bleeds over the production as he laments, “You’ve been dying for so long. You’ve been trying for so long.” The momentum crescendos towards an emotionally charged chorus where he pleads, “I’ve been calling on angels.” For the uninitiated, he channels the polished attack of Meteora-era Linkin Park through a prism of post-Soundcloud emo-rap a la the late Lil Peep.

The music video follows HU$H through empty halls in the middle of a seemingly endless night. In brief glimpses, we see masked figures with eyes glued to him. Our protagonist eventually reaches a roof where he surveys the cityscape after dark in a moment of reprieve. It proves to be just as incisive as the song itself.

He commented, “‘Calling on Angels’ was written just a few months ago after a medical diagnosis for a condition that’s been causing me a lot of physical pain for a few years. It’s about not knowing what’s wrong for so long, not knowing how much pain someone is in, pushing your hardest to get through to the other side of it, and finding relief. It’s also about how easy it is for some people to get lost in their pain and hide from the world. So, find something good and hold on to it as tightly as you can to keep life positive. There are a lot of people struggling and suffering in this life, and when there’s no hope sometimes, we end up just calling into the oblivion for help.”

The last time we heard from HU$H was when he teamed up with Kim Dracula on Tech N9ne’s venomously catchy single “W H A T (We’re Hungry And Thirsty)” from BLISS. The latter reeled in 1.9 million Spotify streams and garnered acclaim from the likes of Revolver and more.

Meanwhile, he also unveiled his Strange Music debut LP, “SKUNKWORKS.” In addition to posting up over one million total streams, it incited critical applause. Dancing About Architecture raved, “Hu$h deftly weaves between the two sonic realms, matching hard rock swagger with electro cool, beat with bombast, melody with muscle, and underground dance sonics with metal salvos.” Folk N Rock attested, "His ability to seamlessly fuse the aggression of metal, the rawness of punk, the lyricism of rap, and the electronic experimentation creates a sonic tapestry that defies conventions and captivates the senses…. unfolds like a sonic adventure, taking you on a rollercoaster ride through various musical landscapes."

HU$H is currently writing and recording with more song releases leading to a new album later this year.