RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  29 Apr 2024 14:50 |  By RnMTeam

HU$H unveils new single and music video ‘Calling on angels’

MUMBAI: Burning down boundaries once again, buzzing genre disruptor HU$H returns with a new single and music video entitled “Calling On Angels” out now via Strange Music. Produced by HU$H, it notably marks his first release of 2024 and paves the way for a whole lot more to come. Listen to “Calling On Angels” here - https://lnk.to/CallingOnAngels.

The track layers raw guitar over a grainy beat punctuated by swells of orchestral swings. Meanwhile, HU$H lyrically bleeds over the production as he laments, “You’ve been dying for so long. You’ve been trying for so long.” The momentum crescendos towards an emotionally charged chorus where he pleads, “I’ve been calling on angels.” For the uninitiated, he channels the polished attack of Meteora-era Linkin Park through a prism of post-Soundcloud emo-rap a la the late Lil Peep.

The music video follows HU$H through empty halls in the middle of a seemingly endless night. In brief glimpses, we see masked figures with eyes glued to him. Our protagonist eventually reaches a roof where he surveys the cityscape after dark in a moment of reprieve. It proves to be just as incisive as the song itself.

He commented, “‘Calling on Angels’ was written just a few months ago after a medical diagnosis for a condition that’s been causing me a lot of physical pain for a few years. It’s about not knowing what’s wrong for so long, not knowing how much pain someone is in, pushing your hardest to get through to the other side of it, and finding relief. It’s also about how easy it is for some people to get lost in their pain and hide from the world. So, find something good and hold on to it as tightly as you can to keep life positive. There are a lot of people struggling and suffering in this life, and when there’s no hope sometimes, we end up just calling into the oblivion for help.”

The last time we heard from HU$H was when he teamed up with Kim Dracula on Tech N9ne’s venomously catchy single “W H A T (We’re Hungry And Thirsty)” from BLISS. The latter reeled in 1.9 million Spotify streams and garnered acclaim from the likes of Revolver and more.

Meanwhile, he also unveiled his Strange Music debut LP, “SKUNKWORKS.” In addition to posting up over one million total streams, it incited critical applause. Dancing About Architecture raved, “Hu$h deftly weaves between the two sonic realms, matching hard rock swagger with electro cool, beat with bombast, melody with muscle, and underground dance sonics with metal salvos.” Folk N Rock attested, "His ability to seamlessly fuse the aggression of metal, the rawness of punk, the lyricism of rap, and the electronic experimentation creates a sonic tapestry that defies conventions and captivates the senses…. unfolds like a sonic adventure, taking you on a rollercoaster ride through various musical landscapes."

HU$H is currently writing and recording with more song releases leading to a new album later this year.

Tags
HU$H music Calling on angels Singer
Related news
 | 29 Apr 2024

SEVENTEEN'S best album 17 is here right now

MUMBAI: K-pop icon SEVENTEEN dropped their Best Album 17 IS RIGHT HERE with an avant garde music video for the lead single “MAESTRO.”

read more
 | 29 Apr 2024

13 Years of 'Saibo': Celebrating Sachin-Jigar's musical hits of the movie ‘Shor In The City’

MUMBAI: 28 April 2024 marks the 13th year of the much-loved ‘Shor In The City.’ The multi-narrative film set in Mumbai gave us one of the most unique and relatable albums of all time.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2024

Groove to the Nostalgic Beats of ‘Bin Tere Sanam’ from ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’!

MUMBAI: The summer rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ has been winning hearts and now takes audiences down memory lane with ‘Bin Tere Sanam’ featuring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi.

read more
 | 29 Apr 2024

Seedhe Maut's Lunch Break Live in Mumbai

 MUMBAI: Mumbaikars, get ready to mosh! Seedhe Maut, the lyrical duo of Calm and Encore ABJ, are bringing the fire of Delhi's rap scene straight to your city. Mark your calendars for May 4th, Seedhe Maut's ‘Lunch Break’ India Tour, presented by Azadi Records, is taking over R2 Ground, BKC!

read more
 | 29 Apr 2024

Nikitaa's new single "Elevator": ascend to new musical heights

MUMBAI: Step into the musical journey with Nikitaa's latest single, "Elevator," a perfect blend of dance-pop and R&B that promises to take listeners on an uplifting sonic adventure.

read more

RnM Biz

Where Art Meets Tech: Tracing the Path to Innovation Attributed to Mr. Darshil Shah, Founder and Director, TreadBinary

MUMBAI: The worlds of art and technology have always had an intricate relationship, but in recenread more

Feels Like Home, Kota Factory, Phunkaar & more: Ultimate summer binge list for Teenagers is here

MUMBAI: Summer break boredom kicking in? Say no more!read more

Meet Unisound: The ultimate matchmaker between sample buyers and sellers

MUMBAI: The market for sample packs is more saturated than ever–forcing modern sample libraries read more

BIG FM presents the second edition of BIG IMPACT AWARDS DELHI, celebrates the change makers and impact businesses of the city

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India’s leading radio networks, presented the second edition of BIG IMPACread more

BIG FM culminates Main Bhi Finance Minister Season 3 on a high note, financially empowers women across India through multi-platform engagement!

MUMBAI: BIG FM, India's leading radio network, successfully concludes the third season of 'Mairead more

top# 5 articles

1
Ashok Saraf, Siddharth Chandekar, Varsha Usgaonkar and Vishaka Subhedar amongst others win top honours at BIG FM’s BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards 2024

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's leading radio networks, honoured the remarkable talent and creative achievements of the Marathi television industry at...read more

2
GRIDLIFE Midwest unveils daily stage lineups and single-day tickets for 11th annual Motorsports Music Festival

MUMBAI: GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival has announced daily stage lineups for its 11th edition, which will return to Gingerman Raceway from Friday, June 7...read more

3
Fans express their excitement to see their Lucky Paaji Aka Vaarun Bhagat in Undekhi 3 says, "Lucky Paaji taught me what loyalty is....."

MUMBAI: After the massive success of the first two seasons of Undekhi, fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of Season 3. The makers recently...read more

4
Singer Shahid Mallya's father Salim passes away, was ill for a long time

Mumbai: Shahid Mallya expressed deep sadness over the passing of his father, Salim Alias Krishna Kumar Mallya. He was a highly talented musician and...read more

5
Groove to the Nostalgic Beats of ‘Bin Tere Sanam’ from ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’!

MUMBAI: The summer rom-com ‘Do Aur Do Pyaar’ has been winning hearts and now takes audiences down memory lane with ‘Bin Tere Sanam’ featuring Vidya...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games