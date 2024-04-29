RadioandMusic
News |  29 Apr 2024 14:46 |  By RnMTeam

Ashok Saraf, Siddharth Chandekar, Varsha Usgaonkar and Vishaka Subhedar amongst others win top honours at BIG FM’s BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards 2024

MUMBAI: BIG FM, one of India's leading radio networks, honoured the remarkable talent and creative achievements of the Marathi television industry at the third season of BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards. It was a star-studded evening graced by renowned personalities who have not only shined on-screen but also made a significant impact on our culture. Held on 25th April 2024 at Marigold Banquets and Convention, Pune, the awards night was hosted by BIG FM RJs - RJ Addy and RJ Chetana. This season, the radio network broke its own record, earning a whopping 2 lakh votes, marking a significant achievement.

The BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards 2024 lit up with fun moments from RJ Shreyas and RJ Pallavi, alongside the hosts, making the night an unforgettable one. Highlighting the event were the special awards, with the actor par excellence Ashok Saraf winning the award for Powerhouse of Entertainment. Varsha Usgaonkar was honoured as the Evergreen Performer for her inspiring acting prowess and timeless elegance while actor Siddharth Chandekar stood out as the Performer of the Year. The excitement soared higher with the announcement of the Blockbuster of the Year, marking a moment for the acclaimed film Bai Pan Bhari Deva, while Vaishali Samant received the award for the BIG Most Memorable Voice.

The BIG Best Male Character award saw a tie between Ajinkya Raut and Indraneil Kamat for their outstanding performances in Abol Pritichi Ajab Kahani and Pirticha Vana Uri Petla, respectively. Aishwarya Shete clinched the BIG Best Female Character award for her captivating portrayal in Rama-Rama Raghav. Vishaka Subhedar and Dipti Ketkar were honoured with the BIG Best Female Villain award, while Sunil Tawde and Piyush Ranade secured the BIG Best Male Villain accolade. Jui Gadkari and Amit Bhanushali's enchanting on-screen chemistry earned them the title of BIG Best Jodi. Furthermore, Purneima Dey and Yogesh Kelkar took home the trophy for the BIG Supporting Characters Female and Male respectively. The mesmerising melodies of Tuj Maj Sapan…Premach Tufaan earned the prestigious title of BIG Best Title Song and Sur Nava Dhyas Nava was acknowledged as the BIG Best Non-Fiction show. Finally, the heartwarming family drama Tharala Tar Mag! won in the categories of BIG Best Family and BIG Best Serial, stealing the hearts of many.

Sharing his thoughts, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM, expressed, "Over the past two seasons of the BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards, we have had the privilege of celebrating the finest talents in the Marathi entertainment industry, honouring them with well-deserved recognition. With the third season, the celebrations were taken a notch higher as we once again felicitated the remarkable performers and imaginative minds for their spectacular work that kept the audiences completely entertained. The overwhelming response from listeners through their votes for their favourite artists stands as a testament to the platform's ability to captivate its viewers. I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the winners on behalf of the entire team of BIG FM.”

The third edition of BIG Marathi Entertainment Awards is powered by Lokmanya Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited, in association with Krsnaa Diagnostics as Diagnostics Partner. The awards were extensively promoted on air, digital and across all platforms of BIG FM and will be telecasted on 12th May 2024 on Zee 24 Taas.

