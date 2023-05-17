BIG FM crowns Abhik Saha as the winner of Big Golden Voice S8

MUMBAI: After successfully providing a platform to aspiring talents for over 7 seasons, BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in the country, recently concluded season 8 of BIG Golden Voice with much fervour and excitement. The marquee property featured renowned singer Javed Ali as the judge and mentor of its latest season, who encouraged the contestants to showcase their vocal prowess and helped them hone their skills. The finale saw a fierce competition between Top 3 finalists, amongst whom, Abhik Saha from Asansol, West Bengal took home the winner's trophy. He went above and beyond at every round to prove his mettle as a singer, winning hearts with his distinctive singing style and soulful voice.

The nationwide talent hunt provided aspiring singers with a golden opportunity to showcase their exceptional singing skills. The latest season, with the theme 'Iss Baar Mobile Banega Mic', introduced a multi-platform approach providing various avenues for the contestants to audition. The on-air singing talent show was held across 50+ cities, with contestants displaying their talent and finalists making their way to the Top 50. This was further narrowed down to the Top 10, who were brought to Mumbai to be mentored by Javed Ali.

Competing with each other in a neck to neck battle to secure a spot in the Top 3, the contestants were met with a surprise challenge from Javed Ali. The contestants had to sing a song without any background music or accompanying instruments, solely relying on their raw vocals. In the finale, flooring the judge with his phenomenal vocal range and exceptional talent, Abhik Saha emerged victorious and took home the coveted trophy. Additionally, he also bagged the chance to feature alongside Javed Ali in a music video.

Speaking about the same, Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FMsaid, "BIG Golden Voice has always been a catalyst in discovering and nurturing India's finest singing talents. With each season, the competition sets new benchmarks of excellence and inspires a generation of young singers to pursue their dreams with passion and perseverance. Season 8 witnessed some mesmerizing performances by powerhouse of talents who were mentored by Javed Ali, pushing their boundaries of creativity with remarkable skills. Heartiest congratulations to the winner Abhik Saha and we are confident that his talent will shine bright in all his future endeavours."

Adding on, mentor and judge Javed Ali said, "It's been an absolute delight to witness such a fantastic display of singing talent. Mentoring and guiding the participants has been a challenging yet fulfilling experience, as each one of them brought something unique to the table. I would like to congratulate Abhik Saha on a deserving win. I look forward to watching him shine with his exceptional talent and make it big in the world of music."

Expressing his delight at the win, Abhik Saha said, "I am completely overjoyed and would like to take this opportunity to thank BIG FM for providing me with such a big platform. This journey has been nothing short of a dream come true for me, and I am incredibly grateful especially to Javed Sir who has been a phenomenal mentor. His guidance has been invaluable throughout my performances. Featuring alongside him in a music video has only fuelled my dream to pursue music with more passion and spirit."

Hailing from Asansol, West Bengal, Abhik Saha has always had a flair for classical and Bollywood songs. With consistent performances throughout the show, he delivered some of the most memorable moments with his Bengali rendition of Manna Dey's Aami Jaamini and Beeti Na Bitayi Raina that set him apart from the other finalists. BIG Golden Voice S8 was widely tuned in by audiences, who poured in their love through social media and by reaching out to the BIG FM RJs. The property was immensely promoted across mediums, especially on-air and digitally.