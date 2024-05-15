RadioandMusic
For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
News |  15 May 2024 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

Dhvani Bhanushali launches Medical Centre in Kutch, Honors

MUMBAI: Family Legacy Fresh off the success of her latest trending music release ‘Thank you God’, popular singer Dhvani Bhanushali has made a significant stride towards contributing to fulfilling her family's legacy of service to society.

Continuing the tradition set by her grandfather, the 25-year-old artist inaugurated a polyclinic ‘Shree Bhavanipur Pragati Mandal Dawakhana ’ in her native village. The newly established polyclinic stands as a beacon of hope for the inhabitants of remote villages surrounding Bhavanipur in Kutch, offering accessible and affordable healthcare services which never existed up until now. With a commitment to providing compassionate care and medical support, Dhvani embodies the spirit of altruism and community upliftment.

Reflecting on her inspiration, Dhvani Bhanushali shares, "My grandfather's dedication to serving our community has always been a guiding light for me. I am deeply honored to carry forward his legacy through this noble initiative. Over the years through my various visits to my hometown, I've noticed that there hasn’t been any form of medical facility in Bhavanipur.

My grandfather always wanted to build a medical centre in memory of my late grandmother in our hometown since it was her desire to contribute to healthcare and education. This inauguration was the first step towards fulfilling my grandparents wish and also working towards the betterment of my community. Every individual deserves access to basic healthcare, and it is my privilege to contribute towards fulfilling this fundamental right."

Dhvani Bhanushali's impact extends far beyond music. This polyclinic inauguration marks another significant step in her journey as a social advocate and role model for the youth. Through her tireless efforts and unwavering commitment, she continues to inspire others to make a positive difference in the world.

Tags
Dhvani Bhanushali Medical Centre Kutch Honors music
Related news
 | 15 May 2024

Erin D.D Burr and Matthew Bass rise at RIAA

U.S. Recorded Music Advocacy Association Elevates Communications and Research Executives

read more
 | 15 May 2024

Electronica duo Tech Panda x Kenzani collaborate with Punjabi popstar Talwiinder and singer Mithika Kanwar for 'Gal Kardi'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based contemporary electronica producers Tech Panda and Kenzani have a love for Indian sounds that permeates every aspect of their production. Their ability to mould folktronica into different styles has seen them tackle different genres, across a wide range of bpm.

read more
 | 15 May 2024

Rising music star Shiraz Ahmed set to tug heartstrings with latest single, 'Sang Humare'

MUMBAI: Emotions run deep as Shiraz Ahmed, a rising sensation in the indie pop scene prepares to unveil his latest musical masterpiece, "Sang Humare." Set against the backdrop of love, heartbreak, and the eternal quest for answers, this soul-stirring single promises to resonate with audiences fa

read more
 | 15 May 2024

Seattle-based Toronto-Born Teen Guitarist and rocker Nikhil Bagga releases new single "Never Meant It"

MUMBAI: Even a 15-year-old guitar god-in-waiting occasionally has to deal with normal, everyday high-school angst. For Nikhil Bagga on his new single, “Never Meant It,” that means having to sit home with his trusty axe while everybody else is out having a good time.

read more
 | 15 May 2024

Point Break Festival now accepting on-site Media Credential applications

MUMBAI: Members of the media under editorial assignment to cover the inaugural Point Break Festival can apply for credentials online HERE.

read more

RnM Biz

Anara Publishing Leading the Way in India's Music Scene

MUMBAI: Anara Publishing continues to make waves in the Indian music scene, building on their iniread more

Google Preparing Gemini AI Extension for YouTube Music Integration: What users need to know

MUMBAI: Google is gearing up to introduce a Gemini Artificial Intelligence (AI) extension for Youread more

Universal Music Group reports strong Q1 earnings boosted by Taylor Swift's success

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group (UMG) delivered impressive first-quarter earnings that surpassed exread more

Universal Music Group and TikTok strike new licensing deal, restoring artists' songs to the platform

MUMBAI: Universal Music Group and TikTok have announced a new licensing agreement, marking the enread more

A deep dive into Vianet Media that identifies new talent, supports growth, and creates content that resonates with all age groups

MUMBAI: Vianet Media, founded by Mr.read more

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

top# 5 articles

1
Dhvani Bhanushali launches Medical Centre in Kutch, Honors

MUMBAI: Family Legacy Fresh off the success of her latest trending music release ‘Thank you God’, popular singer Dhvani Bhanushali has made a...read more

2
Point Break Festival now accepting on-site Media Credential applications

MUMBAI: Members of the media under editorial assignment to cover the inaugural Point Break Festival can apply for credentials online HERE. Please...read more

3
Rising music star Shiraz Ahmed set to tug heartstrings with latest single, 'Sang Humare'

MUMBAI: Emotions run deep as Shiraz Ahmed, a rising sensation in the indie pop scene prepares to unveil his latest musical masterpiece, "Sang Humare...read more

4
Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor, Sharan Sharma, Mohammed Faiz And Jaani unveil 'Mr. & Mrs. Mahi' first song 'Dekhha Tenu' at an event in Mumbai!

MUMBAI: Since the netizens got a glimpse of ‘Dekhha Tenu’ in the recently released trailer of the upcoming romantic drama ‘Mr. & Mrs. Mahi,’...read more

5
Electronica duo Tech Panda x Kenzani collaborate with Punjabi popstar Talwiinder and singer Mithika Kanwar for 'Gal Kardi'

MUMBAI: Delhi-based contemporary electronica producers Tech Panda and Kenzani have a love for Indian sounds that permeates every aspect of their...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2024 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games