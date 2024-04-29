GRIDLIFE Midwest unveils daily stage lineups and single-day tickets for 11th annual Motorsports Music Festival

MUMBAI: GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival has announced daily stage lineups for its 11th edition, which will return to Gingerman Raceway from Friday, June 7 - Sunday, June 9, 2024, where it has annually welcomed thousands of adrenaline-seekers for the premier ‘Speed Meets Sounds’ experience.
The two-night motorsports and music extravaganza will kick off on Friday, June 7 on the Arcade Tent stage with Night Engine DJs, Some Black Cat, Bongo, Mistah Dill, Oddist, and Lowke to close out the stage.
Friday’s Main Stage lineup will be anchored by experimental bass virtuoso Mersiv, who will be making his GRIDLIFE Midwest debut. His smashing set will be preceded by performances from bass music virtuosos Tape B, G-Rex, A Hundred Drums, Acemyth, Karuth, and Magnus.
On Saturday, June 8, the Arcade Tent stage will host a bevy of local acts including SpaceBarn, INV3RT3D, Food Fight, Soular Spice, Tarrow, Farrero, and FreeSBass.
Closing out the Main Stage’s music festivities for the weekend will be Deadbeats label heads Zeds Dead, who will be supported by several genre-bending bass acts like Barely Alive, EAZYBAKED, SuperAve. b2b HEYZ, KTRL, Audia, and N8 b2b Kacper Kawala.
GRIDLIFE organizes a series of annual motorsport events and festivals across North America. Among them, GRIDLIFE Midwest, GRIDLIFE Laguna, and GRIDLIFE South Carolina shine with their fusion of motorsport and musical entertainment. These standout weekends attract a diverse crowd, from music lovers to avid car enthusiasts and those simply intrigued by the automotive world. GRIDLIFE warmly invites attendees to immerse themselves in its inclusive celebration of car culture. Excitingly, GRIDLIFE recently unveiled its latest addition, Summer Apex Festival, premiering this July.
Whether you grew up on the track or are a complete car novice, GRIDLIFE Midwest ensures an unforgettable weekend experience, featuring world-class music from national headliners and local talent, alongside a plethora of attractions including hundreds of race cars in action, the finest drifters worldwide, racing simulators, captivating car shows, diverse vendors, camping facilities, and delectable food options, all in an open all access environment. Spanning three exhilarating days, this event, known as 'The Music Festival At High Speed,' unites hundreds of grassroots and professional drivers from across the nation, seamlessly blending the worlds of cars and music.
In addition to a weekend of world-class music and thrilling car showcases, GRIDLIFE Midwest 2024 will be introducing HPDE Beginner Single Sessions that will be held on Sunday, June 9. This on-track option gives attendees the opportunity to learn how to drive their own car on the track with the help of a driving instructor. More details and pricing information can be found at gridlifemidwest.com.
For attendees looking to transcend the high-octane spectator experience, GRIDLIFE’s on-track presentation includes top-tier drifting featuring amateur and pro drivers, hair-raising sprint races with the GRIDLIFE Touring Cup (GLTC), and heavily modified time attack race cars. Attendees can apply to exhibit their vehicle in the #GRIDLIFE Showcase, test their driving skills in the Virtual Racing Arcade, explore a wide array of vendors, see high-profile builds up close and personal, and so much more.
The best way to get the full GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival experience is to camp on-site. The event offers Thursday early-access passes that allow attendees to start the weekend of fun early. VIP Packages include all GA amenities plus VIP access including Thursday early-arrival, exclusive Trackside VIP viewing area, a VIP-Only bar, two free drink tickets, limited edition swag bag, a drift taxi raffle entry, and more. Check out all camping options here.
Tier 1 General Admission tickets and tier 1-3 VIP tickets have already sold out. Single day tickets for all three days are now available. Explore all available ticketing options right here.
Friday Main Stage
Mersiv
Tape B
G-Rex
A Hundred Drums
Acemyth
Karuth
Magnus
Friday Arcade Tent Stage
Lowke
Oddist
Mistah Dill
Bongo
Some Black Cat
Night Engine DJs
Saturday Main Stage
Zeds Dead
Barley Alive
EAZYBAKED
SuperAve. b2b HEYZ
KTRL
Audia
N8 B2B Kacper Kawala
Saturday Arcade Tent Stage
Farrero
FreeSBass
Soular Spice
Tarrow
Food Fight
INV3RT3D
SpaceBarn