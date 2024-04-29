GRIDLIFE Midwest unveils daily stage lineups and single-day tickets for 11th annual Motorsports Music Festival

MUMBAI: GRIDLIFE Midwest Festival has announced daily stage lineups for its 11th edition, which will return to Gingerman Raceway from Friday, June 7 - Sunday, June 9, 2024, where it has annually welcomed thousands of adrenaline-seekers for the premier ‘Speed Meets Sounds’ experience.

The two-night motorsports and music extravaganza will kick off on Friday, June 7 on the Arcade Tent stage with Night Engine DJs, Some Black Cat, Bongo, Mistah Dill, Oddist, and Lowke to close out the stage.

Friday’s Main Stage lineup will be anchored by experimental bass virtuoso Mersiv, who will be making his GRIDLIFE Midwest debut. His smashing set will be preceded by performances from bass music virtuosos Tape B, G-Rex, A Hundred Drums, Acemyth, Karuth, and Magnus.

On Saturday, June 8, the Arcade Tent stage will host a bevy of local acts including SpaceBarn, INV3RT3D, Food Fight, Soular Spice, Tarrow, Farrero, and FreeSBass.

Closing out the Main Stage’s music festivities for the weekend will be Deadbeats label heads Zeds Dead, who will be supported by several genre-bending bass acts like Barely Alive, EAZYBAKED, SuperAve. b2b HEYZ, KTRL, Audia, and N8 b2b Kacper Kawala.